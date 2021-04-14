Chef notes

Mom never ceases to amaze me. She's always got so many new recipes to share with me, and when I'm visiting back home in California, she goes all out to make me my favorite foods. One particularly hot summer day, she taught me how to make this dish. This very popular Japanese cold noodle dish is light, simple, flavorful and absolutely delicious. I enjoy it year-round, and you will, too!

Technique tip: Don't overcook the noodles. Cook until al dente, run with cold water to rinse of extra starch, strain off all excess water.

Swap option: Use rice noodles, somen, ramen or even angel hair pasta if you'd like! And you can use a hard-boiled egg or tofu cubes instead of the Japanese Tamagoyaki omelette.