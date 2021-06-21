Use the leftovers from my Whole Roasted Chicken in this recipe.

I love that you can take any leftover meat from the roast chicken and create this over-the-top delicious sandwich! This will not feel like leftovers at all. And it is one of our top sellers at my café in Dallas, Rise + Thyme.

Preparation

For the caramelized onions:

1.

In a 14-inch skillet, heat the olive oil over high heat and add all of the sliced onions. Do not stir or shake the pan after the onions are added, instead allow for the heat of the pan to recover, because the onions have cooled the pan down. Listen for a sizzling noise to return.

2.

Once you hear a sizzle, season the onions with salt and begin to stir. You should see that the onions on the bottom, which hit the pan first, should have already started to brown.

3.

Turn the heat down to medium and keep cooking, stirring occasionally. The onions will begin to soften and release their juices. This is exactly what you want to happen so that you can caramelize the onion's natural sugars.

4.

Cook the onions for 15 more minutes over a steady medium heat and then turn the heat down to low.

5.

Cook for another 30 minutes, periodically stirring the onions to ensure they do not burn on the bottom, until the onions are completely soft and a rich dark brown color. Transfer the onions to a separate bowl to cool.

6.

After they have completely cooled, store the caramelized onions in an airtight container in the refrigerator.

For the sandwiches:

1.

Preheat oven to 400 F.

2.

Split open hoagie rolls and toast in the oven on a sheet pan.

3.

Combine horseradish and mayo to make horseradish mayo, then spread it onto one side of hoagie roll. Spread caramelized onions onto the other side of hoagie roll. Distribute the chicken meat evenly onto the roll. Top with slices of provolone cheese.

4.

Warm sandwiches in the oven to melt cheese.

5.

Top with arugula and close sandwich and cut in half.

6.

Warm the consommé and serve on the side for dipping.