Chef notes

When in search of a great recipe to impress the special people in your life (or just for yourself!), you can always keep this one in your back pocket. This truly is one of the easiest cakes in the world to make and — dare I say it — one of the sexiest! The simplest and most classic of ingredients create this decadent dessert.

Depending on who I'm making it for, I'll sometimes go for using 100% dark baking chocolate if they love a deeper, more bitter flavor that gets enhanced in richness with butter and sugar. However, if I know someone prefers it sweeter, I'll replace a few ounces of the chocolate with semisweet. No matter how you make it, it's a special treat for the chocolate lover in your life.