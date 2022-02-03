Ingredients
- 3/4 cup (1½ sticks) unsalted butter, plus more for greasing
- 12 ounces bittersweet chocolate (at least 70%), chopped
- 6 eggs
- 1½ cup sugar
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 tablespoon coffee liqueur or 1 teaspoon instant coffee granules
- coarse sea salt, for garnish
- powdered sugar, for garnish
Chef notes
When in search of a great recipe to impress the special people in your life (or just for yourself!), you can always keep this one in your back pocket. This truly is one of the easiest cakes in the world to make and — dare I say it — one of the sexiest! The simplest and most classic of ingredients create this decadent dessert.
Depending on who I'm making it for, I'll sometimes go for using 100% dark baking chocolate if they love a deeper, more bitter flavor that gets enhanced in richness with butter and sugar. However, if I know someone prefers it sweeter, I'll replace a few ounces of the chocolate with semisweet. No matter how you make it, it's a special treat for the chocolate lover in your life.
Preparation1.
Preheat oven to 350 F. Grease a 9-inch springform pan well with butter.2.
In a heatproof bowl, melt your chopped chocolate and butter in 20-second intervals. Stir together and continue microwaving until everything is completely melted. Set aside.3.
In a mixing bowl, whisk together your eggs, sugar, salt and coffee liqueur. Keep whisking until the mixture becomes pale and fluffier.4.
With a rubber spatula, gradually mix in all of the melted chocolate to the egg mixture until it is well-combined.5.
Pour the batter into a prepared 9-inch springform pan, and bake for about 70 minutes, or until a toothpick comes out with a few small cake crumbs. Set aside the cake to cool.6.
Once cooled, remove the ring from the springform mold. Lightly dust the top with a layer of powdered sugar and a few pinches of sea salt. Serve and enjoy!