Fennel and Apple Slaw

PREP TIME
15 mins
SERVINGS
4-6
RATE THIS RECIPE
(14)

Valerie Bertinelli
Ingredients

Dressing
  • 1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon honey mustard
  • 2 tablespoons freshly squeezed orange juice
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
Slaw
  • 3 cups finely shredded green cabbage
  • 2 small fennel bulbs, core removed a thinly sliced, fronds reserved for garnish
  • 2 celery stalks, thinly sliced on a bias
  • 1/4 cup celery leaves
  • 1 Honeycrisp apple, julienned

Chef notes

This is a new twist on classic coleslaw. This version has no mayo and lots of bright fresh flavors. Its great with any protein or even on its own.

Technique tips: Save your fennel fronds for garnish; they're beautiful and flavorful! If preparing the slaw in advance, let the julienned apple sit in lemon juice to prevent browning.

Swap options: The dressing is a great base for any slaw; customize the veggies to your liking.

Preparation

For the dressing:

Add the olive oil, apple cider vinegar, honey mustard, orange juice, salt and pepper to a Mason jar. Cover and shake to emulsify. Set aside.

For the slaw:

Add the cabbage, sliced fennel, celery, celery leaves and apple to a serving bowl. Top with the dressing. Toss to coat the vegetables in the dressing.

Garnish with fennel fronds. Serve immediately or refrigerate until ready to serve.

Recipe Tags

