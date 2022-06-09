Ingredients
- 1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
- 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
- 1 teaspoon honey mustard
- 2 tablespoons freshly squeezed orange juice
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 3 cups finely shredded green cabbage
- 2 small fennel bulbs, core removed a thinly sliced, fronds reserved for garnish
- 2 celery stalks, thinly sliced on a bias
- 1/4 cup celery leaves
- 1 Honeycrisp apple, julienned
Chef notes
This is a new twist on classic coleslaw. This version has no mayo and lots of bright fresh flavors. Its great with any protein or even on its own.
Technique tips: Save your fennel fronds for garnish; they're beautiful and flavorful! If preparing the slaw in advance, let the julienned apple sit in lemon juice to prevent browning.
Swap options: The dressing is a great base for any slaw; customize the veggies to your liking.
Preparation
For the dressing:
Add the olive oil, apple cider vinegar, honey mustard, orange juice, salt and pepper to a Mason jar. Cover and shake to emulsify. Set aside.
For the slaw:
Add the cabbage, sliced fennel, celery, celery leaves and apple to a serving bowl. Top with the dressing. Toss to coat the vegetables in the dressing.
Garnish with fennel fronds. Serve immediately or refrigerate until ready to serve.