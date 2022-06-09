Chef notes

This is a new twist on classic coleslaw. This version has no mayo and lots of bright fresh flavors. Its great with any protein or even on its own.

Technique tips: Save your fennel fronds for garnish; they're beautiful and flavorful! If preparing the slaw in advance, let the julienned apple sit in lemon juice to prevent browning.

Swap options: The dressing is a great base for any slaw; customize the veggies to your liking.