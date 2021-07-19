IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Farmers Market Salad with Truffle Vinaigrette

COOK TIME
10 mins
PREP TIME
20 mins
SERVINGS
4
RATE THIS RECIPE
(1)
Courtesy Brent Herrig
Scott Conant
Ingredients

Truffled Dijon Vinaigrette (makes 1¼ cups)
  • 1 heaping tablespoon truffled Dijon
  • 1/4 cup red wine vinegar
  • 1/4 cup sunflower oil
  • 3/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
  • kosher salt, to taste
    • Salad
  • 1/2 cup thinly sliced fennel
  • 1/2 cup thinly sliced mixed colors of baby carrots, cut on the bias
  • 1/2 cup thinly sliced mixed radishes
  • 1/2 cup thinly sliced sugar snaps, cut in half lengthwise
  • 1/2 cup thinly sliced baby beets, peeled
  • 1/2 cup thinly sliced cucumbers
  • 1/2 cup thinly sliced baby zucchini
  • 1/2 cup thinly sliced asparagus, cut on the bias
  • salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
  • 1/4 cup grated pecorino with black truffles
  • 2 tablespoons crushed toasted hazelnuts
  • 4 handfuls young lettuces or Italian chicory and herbs

    • Chef notes

    This recipe is simple and easy to produce. The vinaigrette is the deal-maker and it's so simple to throw together. There is a recipe here, but after making it a few times, you can personalize it to use the vegetables that are in season and in the market.

    Technique tip: The vinaigrette can be done three or four days in advance. When dressing the vegetables, be sure to dress them lightly and season accordingly. They can always add more vinaigrette when it's plated.

    Swap option: In lieu of preserved truffles, there are pecorino cheeses with truffles infused available at many grocery stores or truffled Dijon mustard. Vegetables can be swapped for what's in season.

    Preparation

    For the vinaigrette:

    Combine mustard and red wine vinegar, and blend with hand blender. Then slowly add oils until emulsified. Salt to taste.

    For the salad:

    Mix vegetables in bowl. Season with salt and pepper, add cheese, hazelnuts and dressing, and toss.

    Gently fold in greens and herbs to lightly coat in dressing. Spread on plate and top with extra cheese shavings and a little extra dressing.

    Farmers Market Salad with Truffle Vinaigrette

    How to keep your farmer's market finds from going bad at home

    July 19, 202105:05

