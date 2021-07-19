Chef notes

This recipe is simple and easy to produce. The vinaigrette is the deal-maker and it's so simple to throw together. There is a recipe here, but after making it a few times, you can personalize it to use the vegetables that are in season and in the market.

Technique tip: The vinaigrette can be done three or four days in advance. When dressing the vegetables, be sure to dress them lightly and season accordingly. They can always add more vinaigrette when it's plated.

Swap option: In lieu of preserved truffles, there are pecorino cheeses with truffles infused available at many grocery stores or truffled Dijon mustard. Vegetables can be swapped for what's in season.