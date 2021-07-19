Ingredients
Chef notes
This recipe is simple and easy to produce. The vinaigrette is the deal-maker and it's so simple to throw together. There is a recipe here, but after making it a few times, you can personalize it to use the vegetables that are in season and in the market.
Technique tip: The vinaigrette can be done three or four days in advance. When dressing the vegetables, be sure to dress them lightly and season accordingly. They can always add more vinaigrette when it's plated.
Swap option: In lieu of preserved truffles, there are pecorino cheeses with truffles infused available at many grocery stores or truffled Dijon mustard. Vegetables can be swapped for what's in season.
Preparation
For the vinaigrette:
Combine mustard and red wine vinegar, and blend with hand blender. Then slowly add oils until emulsified. Salt to taste.
For the salad:
Mix vegetables in bowl. Season with salt and pepper, add cheese, hazelnuts and dressing, and toss.
Gently fold in greens and herbs to lightly coat in dressing. Spread on plate and top with extra cheese shavings and a little extra dressing.