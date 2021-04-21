Ingredients
Chef notes
Creamy, crunchy and slightly garlicky, this salad is simple and flavorful enough to eat on its own or can be served alongside grilled meats and seafood or as part of a summery spread of salads and vegetables. While the ramp greens aren't used in this recipe, you can save them to make a pesto or sauté them with other greens such as kale, spinach or chard for another side dish.
Technique tip: Toast a large batch of seeds, store in an airtight container and use throughout the week.
Swap option: Opt for pumpkin seeds instead of sunflower.
Preparation
For the vinaigrette:
In a small mixing bowl, mix the vinegar, mustard and minced ramp, then whisk in the olive oil until smooth. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
For the salad:
Heat a small, dry skillet over medium-high heat until hot (about 1-2 minutes). Add the sunflower seeds and season with salt, stirring occasionally, and cook until you hear them pop and start to brown, 2-3 minutes. Remove from the heat and let them finish cooking and cooling in the residual heat of the pan until the salad is ready.
Place the sunflower seeds, lettuce, feta, avocado, chickpeas and mint in a salad bowl. Add the vinaigrette and toss to coat. Season to taste with salt and pepper.