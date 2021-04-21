IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Everyday Salad with Ramp Dressing

COOK TIME
5 mins
PREP TIME
15 mins
SERVINGS
2-4
Courtesy Yasimin Fahr
Yasmin Fahr
Ingredients

Ramp Vinaigrette
  • 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
  • 2 teaspoons old-style whole-grain or Dijon mustard
  • 2-3 ramp bulbs, minced
  • 3 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
  • salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
    • Salad
  • 1/4 cup sunflower seeds
  • salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 head romaine lettuce, cut into 2-inch pieces
  • 1/2 cup crumbled feta
  • 1 Hass avocado, cubed
  • 1/2 (13.5-ounce) can chickpeas, rinsed and drained
  • 1/2 packed cup fresh mint, basil or cilantro leaves and tender stems, roughly chopped

    • Chef notes

    Creamy, crunchy and slightly garlicky, this salad is simple and flavorful enough to eat on its own or can be served alongside grilled meats and seafood or as part of a summery spread of salads and vegetables. While the ramp greens aren't used in this recipe, you can save them to make a pesto or sauté them with other greens such as kale, spinach or chard for another side dish.

    Technique tip: Toast a large batch of seeds, store in an airtight container and use throughout the week.

    Swap option: Opt for pumpkin seeds instead of sunflower.

    Preparation

    For the vinaigrette:

    In a small mixing bowl, mix the vinegar, mustard and minced ramp, then whisk in the olive oil until smooth. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

    For the salad:

    Heat a small, dry skillet over medium-high heat until hot (about 1-2 minutes). Add the sunflower seeds and season with salt, stirring occasionally, and cook until you hear them pop and start to brown, 2-3 minutes. Remove from the heat and let them finish cooking and cooling in the residual heat of the pan until the salad is ready.

    Place the sunflower seeds, lettuce, feta, avocado, chickpeas and mint in a salad bowl. Add the vinaigrette and toss to coat. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

    Everyday Salad with Ramp Dressing

    Recipe Tags

    EasyHealthyQuickSpringSalads

