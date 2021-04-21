Chef notes

Creamy, crunchy and slightly garlicky, this salad is simple and flavorful enough to eat on its own or can be served alongside grilled meats and seafood or as part of a summery spread of salads and vegetables. While the ramp greens aren't used in this recipe, you can save them to make a pesto or sauté them with other greens such as kale, spinach or chard for another side dish.

Technique tip: Toast a large batch of seeds, store in an airtight container and use throughout the week.

Swap option: Opt for pumpkin seeds instead of sunflower.