Energy Duo Smoothie Bowl

PREP TIME
10 mins
SERVINGS
2
Energy Duo Bowl
Energy Duo Bowl, smoothie bowls, recipes, breakfasts, Recipe, Energy Duo BowlCourtesy Frances Largeman-Roth
Frances Largeman-Roth, RDN
Ingredients

Smoothie
  • 1 cup coffee ice cubes
  • 3/4 cup unsweetened almond milk
  • 1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 banana
    • Toppings
  • 2 tablespoons cacao nibs
  • 2 tablespoons hazelnuts, roughly chopped
  • 2 tablespoons unsweetened coconut
  • 1/2 banana, sliced

    • Chef notes

    Reach for this smoothie bowl at least 15 minutes before exercise. It will take that long for the caffeine to kick in. Caffeine doesn't just wake you up, it increases dopamine, a neurotransmitter that enhances focus and lets you work out harder without feeling like it's a struggle. And the 10g of fiber helps stabilize blood sugar, which helps curb cravings.

    Per serving: 347 calories, 18.5g fat (8.5g saturated fat), 18g protein, 101mg sodium, 34g carbohydrates, 13g sugars (0g added sugar), 10g fiber

    Preparation

    For the smoothie:

    Blend ice cubes, almond milk, cocoa, protein powder, vanilla extract, and banana in a blenderuntil the mixture is smooth. Divide between 2 bowls.

    For the toppings:

    Sprinkle 1 tablespoon each cacao nibs, hazelnuts and coconut onto each smoothie bowl. Top each with half the banana slices and serve.

    Recipe from Smoothies & Juices: Prevention Healing Kitchen: 100+ Delicious Recipes for Optimal Wellness. Published by Hearst Home, 2020) by Frances Largeman-Roth, RDN.

    Recipe Tags

    EasyHealthyNo-cookQuickBreakfast

