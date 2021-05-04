Reach for this smoothie bowl at least 15 minutes before exercise. It will take that long for the caffeine to kick in. Caffeine doesn't just wake you up, it increases dopamine, a neurotransmitter that enhances focus and lets you work out harder without feeling like it's a struggle. And the 10g of fiber helps stabilize blood sugar, which helps curb cravings.

Preparation

For the smoothie:

Blend ice cubes, almond milk, cocoa, protein powder, vanilla extract, and banana in a blenderuntil the mixture is smooth. Divide between 2 bowls.

For the toppings:

Sprinkle 1 tablespoon each cacao nibs, hazelnuts and coconut onto each smoothie bowl. Top each with half the banana slices and serve.

Recipe from Smoothies & Juices: Prevention Healing Kitchen: 100+ Delicious Recipes for Optimal Wellness. Published by Hearst Home, 2020) by Frances Largeman-Roth, RDN.

