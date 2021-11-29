IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Shop up to 85% off wireless earbuds, hair wavers, more Cyber Monday Steals & Deals

Easy Sausage and Peppers

COOK TIME
40 mins
PREP TIME
10 mins
SERVINGS
6
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)
TODAY All Day
Anthony Contrino
COOK TIME
40 mins
PREP TIME
10 mins
SERVINGS
6
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup, plus 2 tablespoons, extra-virgin olive oil, divided
  • 1 (1½ to 2 pound) parsley and cheese sausage ring (or the equivalent weight if sausages are already divided)
  • 2 large red bell peppers, cut into ¼-inch strips
  • 2 large green bell peppers, cut into ¼-inch strips
  • 1 large white onion, cut into ¼-inch strips
  • Kosher salt
  • 4 large cloves garlic, thinly sliced
  • 6 hoagie rolls

    • Chef notes

    This is one of those recipes that’s exactly what it claims to be. There are no extra bells and whistles here, well, aside from the bell peppers. It's just really good sweet Italian sausage, peppers and onions all piled into a soft, toasted hoagie or served however you like. It’s simple, delicious and always a party hit. 

    Special kitchen equipment: Splatter screen.

    Technique tip: Scrape the browned bits from the skillet using the released vegetable juice for maximum flavor.

    Swap option: Use hot sausage instead of sweet.

    Preparation

    1.

    Preheat the oven to 400 F.

    2.

    In a large, high-sided skillet, warm 2 tablespoons of olive oil over medium-high heat.

    3.

    Add the sausage and sear until browned on both sides, about 6 to 8 minutes per side. Use a splatter screen if you have one to limit oil splatters.

    4.

    Transfer the sausage to a plate and allow to cool slightly.

    5.

    Add the remaining oil to the skillet.

    6.

    Add the chopped peppers and onion and season with a couple generous pinches of salt.

    7.

    Saute, tossing often, scraping the browned bits from the bottom of the pan using the liquids that release from the vegetables, until tender, about 15 minutes.

    8.

    Add the garlic, season with salt, to taste, and cook for 1 minute.

    9.

    Meanwhile, remove the skewers from the sausage and cut the outer rings into 3- to 4-inch pieces.

    10.

    Nestle the sausage pieces into the peppers and onion, add any juices from the plate and bake until the sausage is fully cooked, about 20 minutes.

    11.

    Serve on a hoagie roll or by itself.

    Easy Sausage and Peppers

    Recipe Tags

    AmericanItalianComfort FoodEasyPartyEntréesSandwiches

    More EntréesSee All

    Photo of rice with a fried egg on top

    Crazy Rice

    Drunken Spaghetti

    Spaghetti all'Ubriaco (Drunken Spaghetti)

    Life-Changing Udon with Soft-Boiled Egg

    Soy Sauce Chow Mein

    Spring Vegetable Stew with Parmigiano

    Herby Lemon Spaghetti with Snap Peas

    Heart-Healthy Chow Mein

    Pulled Pork Bowls

    Mom's Bulgogi with Cucumber Kimchi Salad

    Mom's Bulgogi with Cucumber Kimchi Salad

    Mom's Bulgogi with Cucumber Kimchi Salad

    Hot Dogs and Rice