Swap option: Use hot sausage instead of sweet.

Technique tip: Scrape the browned bits from the skillet using the released vegetable juice for maximum flavor.

This is one of those recipes that’s exactly what it claims to be. There are no extra bells and whistles here, well, aside from the bell peppers. It's just really good sweet Italian sausage, peppers and onions all piled into a soft, toasted hoagie or served however you like. It’s simple, delicious and always a party hit.

Preparation

1.

Preheat the oven to 400 F.

2.

In a large, high-sided skillet, warm 2 tablespoons of olive oil over medium-high heat.

3.

Add the sausage and sear until browned on both sides, about 6 to 8 minutes per side. Use a splatter screen if you have one to limit oil splatters.

4.

Transfer the sausage to a plate and allow to cool slightly.

5.

Add the remaining oil to the skillet.

6.

Add the chopped peppers and onion and season with a couple generous pinches of salt.

7.

Saute, tossing often, scraping the browned bits from the bottom of the pan using the liquids that release from the vegetables, until tender, about 15 minutes.

8.

Add the garlic, season with salt, to taste, and cook for 1 minute.

9.

Meanwhile, remove the skewers from the sausage and cut the outer rings into 3- to 4-inch pieces.

10.

Nestle the sausage pieces into the peppers and onion, add any juices from the plate and bake until the sausage is fully cooked, about 20 minutes.

11.

Serve on a hoagie roll or by itself.