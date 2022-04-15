Swap option: You can choose to add all of the cheese into the mix or add half and reserve the other half to sprinkle over the tops before placing them in the oven.

Technique tips: Silicone liners are nice and sturdy. If using paper liners, you'll need to layer three in each compartment for extra support. I cut foil strips that are 1.5 inches wide by 6 inches long, then squish into small balls.

Don't worry, be hoppy! OK, so I'm not going to win any food-styling awards on this one, but it sure was fun to create bunny-shaped egg cups with my young nieces and nephews! (For easier prep, skip the bunny ears and make mini circular frittatas in your muffin tin — always a sure-thing in my house. Recipe here .) I'm betting this same idea will work even better with a thick and sturdy cupcake or muffin batter … but since Easter is all about eggs, these little bunnies are perfect. They're packed with savory flavor and provide lots of energizing protein, along with vitamins and minerals. So, what are you waiting for? Hop to it!

Preparation

1.

Preheat the oven to 350 F. Mist a muffin tin with nonstick oil spray and set aside. (If making the bunnies and using paper liners, lightly mist the insides.)

2.

Liberally coat a skillet with oil spray and warm over medium-high heat. Add the onion and bell peppers, and sauté about 5 to 7 minutes, until they're soft and slightly browned. Remove from heat and allow them to slightly cool while you prepare the eggs.

3.

In a mixing bowl, add the eggs, egg whites, yogurt or sour cream, salt, pepper, minced herbs and blend using a whisk (it's OK if you have small lumps of yogurt or sour cream throughout). Add the cooled sautéed veggies into your egg mixture and stir. Add all or half of the cheese.

4.

Line your muffin tin with silicone liners or 3 paper liners per cup (a single paper liner will be too flimsy to hold the foil balls) and lightly mist with nonstick oil spray.

5.

Pour 1/4 cup egg batter into each muffin tin (should reach almost to the top of liner — you may have some egg mixture leftover or extra muffins) and sprinkle optional cheese over the tops. Gently insert 3 foil balls between the paper or silicone cup and muffin tin so the liner folds inwards: one at the top (12 o'clock), one on the left (10 o'clock) and another on the right (2 o'clock) to create a bunny shape.

6.

Bake in the oven for about 20 to 25 minutes, or until eggs are firm and cooked. Let slightly cool, remove from tins and decorate your bunnies with sunflower seed eyes, rosemary twig whiskers and an olive nose. But any other decorations you have on hand would be perfect, too!