Nothing signifies Hanukkah more than the smell of latkes frying to a golden crisp. But for all their perfection as a hot holiday treat to eat, making them can often feel intimidating. As with any tradition that dates back hundreds of years, there are endless opinions about what makes the perfect latke and plenty of pratfalls that can ruin them. But there’s more than one way to fry a latke, and depending on how much time you have on hand, there are a few different elements to consider in order to get that excellent balance between fluffy interior and crispy exterior.

Preparation

In a wide pan, heat up the oil over medium-high heat. You should be able to stick a wooden spoon or chopstick in the oil and have the oil bubble around it — if it is boiling or bubbling on its own, it is too hot.

Grate the potatoes (You can peel them, but you don't have to. You can also purchase pre-shredded potatoes and skip this step.) Squeeze out as much liquid as possible from the potatoes. Combine the potatoes in a bowl with the flour, salt and eggs.

When the oil is ready to fry, shape the latkes into small discs and put them in the oil. Let them cook for 3 to 5 minutes on each side, or until they are crisp and brown. Serve hot.