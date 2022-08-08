IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Dylan's Favorite Green Pancakes

COOK TIME
15 mins
PREP TIME
10 mins
SERVINGS
4-6
Amy Palanjian
Dylan Dreyer
Ingredients

  • 1 cup sliced very ripe banana
  • 2 large eggs
  • 3/4 cup milk
  • 2 cups lightly packed baby spinach
  • 1 tablespoon ground flaxseed (optional)
  • teaspoons baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • 1 cup whole wheat flour
  • neutral oil or unsalted butter for cooking

Chef notes

Lunch is my most dreaded meal of the day. My kids will literally eat mayonnaise and cheese sandwiches every day if I let them (and I usually let them!). But when I need some inspiration for a quick, healthy lunch I go to @yummytoddlerfood on Instagram. Amy always posts ideas that I love to try, and my kids love to eat. These green pancakes are a go-to because my boys love them, they're packed with spinach and bananas and healthy ingredients, and I top them with my homemade strawberry yogurt so they're getting a great bit of fruits and veggies. They're also great to make-ahead and freeze and they can thaw in the lunch box until it's time to eat! It's a win-win-win-win!

Technique tip: Blend the pancakes until the batter looks like a green smoothie, with the greens fully blended in.

Swap option: To make this gluten-free, use buckwheat flour for the whole wheat and increase the milk to 1 cup.

 

Preparation

1.

Add all ingredients to a blender except the flour and cooking oil. Blend well to form a smooth batter. Stir in the flour.

2.

Warm a nonstick or cast iron skillet or griddle over medium heat. Coat with oil or butter. Pour small rounds of batter onto the hot surface. Let cook until bubbles form around the edges and the edges start to set, about 3 to 4 minutes. Flip and cook for an additional 3 minutes, or until cooked through.

3.

Repeat to make the rest of the pancakes and serve warm with desired toppings.

Recipe courtesy of Amy Palanjian of Yummy Toddler Food.

Dylan Dreyer shares a pancake recipe that’s packed with veggies

Aug. 8, 202204:17

