Chef notes

Lunch is my most dreaded meal of the day. My kids will literally eat mayonnaise and cheese sandwiches every day if I let them (and I usually let them!). But when I need some inspiration for a quick, healthy lunch I go to @yummytoddlerfood on Instagram. Amy always posts ideas that I love to try, and my kids love to eat. These green pancakes are a go-to because my boys love them, they're packed with spinach and bananas and healthy ingredients, and I top them with my homemade strawberry yogurt so they're getting a great bit of fruits and veggies. They're also great to make-ahead and freeze and they can thaw in the lunch box until it's time to eat! It's a win-win-win-win!

Technique tip: Blend the pancakes until the batter looks like a green smoothie, with the greens fully blended in.

Swap option: To make this gluten-free, use buckwheat flour for the whole wheat and increase the milk to 1 cup.