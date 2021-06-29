Growing up spending summers at the Jersey Shore in Manasquan, we'd often go to the boardwalk in Point Pleasant, where waffles and ice cream were a standard combo. I thought everyone ate this dessert, but when I met my husband, his family had never heard it before. When they tried it, of course, they loved it. It's basically strawberry shortcake but with waffles instead of shortcake. Feel free to play around with different flavors of ice cream and different toppings. The warm crispy waffle softens right up with the melted ice cream, getting more delicious as you eat it!

Preparation

1.

Make waffles as you would normally.

2.

While they're cooking, mash strawberries with powdered sugar (as much as you like!) and a capful of vanilla. Set aside.

3.

When waffles are done, top with vanilla ice cream, strawberry sauce and whipped cream.