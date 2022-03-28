Cal and Dylan share one of their favorite breakfast recipes — oatmeal with a fruity twist!

Preparation

Add white sugar to a pot of water and bring to a boil. Add the oatmeal, turn to low heat, let slowly cook for about 20 minutes. I like it to still be a bit watery because it makes it easier to reheat.

Add berries to another pot with 1/4 cup water and 1 teaspoon sugar. Bring to a boil and lower heat. Let simmer, stirring occasionally so it doesn’t bubble over. Once it reduces down and is less watery, turn off heat and add vanilla.

Once oatmeal is cooked, add in vanilla and brown sugar. Put oatmeal in a bowl and top with berry compote.