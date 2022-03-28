Ingredients
- 1 cup rolled oats
- 3 cups water
- 1 teaspoon sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 1 tablespoon brown sugar
- 1 1/2 cups berries (strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and/or blackberries)
- 1/4 cup water
- 1 teaspoon sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
Chef notes
Cal and Dylan share one of their favorite breakfast recipes — oatmeal with a fruity twist!
Preparation
Add white sugar to a pot of water and bring to a boil. Add the oatmeal, turn to low heat, let slowly cook for about 20 minutes. I like it to still be a bit watery because it makes it easier to reheat.
Add berries to another pot with 1/4 cup water and 1 teaspoon sugar. Bring to a boil and lower heat. Let simmer, stirring occasionally so it doesn’t bubble over. Once it reduces down and is less watery, turn off heat and add vanilla.
Once oatmeal is cooked, add in vanilla and brown sugar. Put oatmeal in a bowl and top with berry compote.
Dylan Dreyer and son Calvin make oatmeal – with a fruity twist!March 28, 202204:08
