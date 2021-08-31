I absolutely love meatballs, but I'm very picky. I like them flavorful, light and fluffy. When I tasted my mother-in-law's meatballs, I fell in love. The recipe actually comes from my husband's great-grandmother from Sicily. She made sure to teach my mother-in-law (who's very Irish) how to make proper meatballs. And now that I've got the recipe, I'm sharing with you. These meatballs are good on their own or in sauce, but remember, they're very light, so they shouldn't sit in sauce for a long time or they'll begin to fall apart.

Preparation

1.

Mix the meats together in a large bowl and season heavily with salt, pepper, garlic powder and onion powder.

2.

In a small bowl, mix together breadcrumbs and milk and let soak.

3.

Add chopped onions, parsley, cheese and soaked breadcrumbs to seasoned meat and mix lightly. Add in eggs and mix again.

4.

Form into large meatballs (they'll shrink quite a bit).

5.

Either fry in a pan with olive oil, turning often, until cooked through, or bake on a cookie sheet lined with parchment or drizzled with olive oil at 375 F for 25 to 35 minutes.