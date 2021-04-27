IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Dylan's Grandmother's Tuna Noodle Salad

Dylan Dreyer
Ingredients

  • 1 pound small pasta shells
  • 2 cans tuna in water, drained
  • 2-3 scallions, finely chopped
  • 2 stalks celery, finely chopped
  • 1-2 carrots, finely chopped
  • mayonnaise
  • salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

    • Chef notes

    I always remember my gram making this salad in a big yellow plastic tub. Something about it brings back such a feeling of nostalgia for me. My kids love tuna and I always throw in carrots for a little added crunch and some extra veggies. Mixed together with the pasta, it makes a complete meal or a side dish for your next barbecue!

    Preparation

    Bring a pot of water to a boil. Cook the pasta according to package instructions. Drain and place in a large bowl.

    Add the tuna, chopped scallions, celery and carrots to the bowl. Mix together with pasta and stir in as much mayo as you like. Add salt and pepper to taste. Refrigerate and serve cold.

    Recipe Tags

    3rd Hour of TODAYComfort FoodEasyFourth of JulyKid-friendlyPicnicQuickSeafoodEntréesSide dishes

