Technique tip: Lean short ribs work best for this dish. If the onions get too brown in the oven, baste them with the sauce.

My grandmother lived above the garage in our house, and when we'd go over there, she'd always serve us something hearty — a meat, a potato or a pasta. It was something just so warm and comforting, and her apartment was so warm and comforting, so we always loved going there for dinner.

Preparation

1.

Preheat oven to 350 F.

2.

Place ribs bone-side down in a baking dish and sprinkle with a little salt and pepper. Top with sliced onions.

3.

In a large bowl, mix salt, pepper, paprika, chili powder, poultry seasoning, sugar, tomato paste and water. Pour mixture over ribs and onions.

4.

Cover with baking dish with foil and bake for about 45 minutes.

5.

Uncover and baste ribs. Bake uncovered for another hour or so, until ribs are cooked through.

6.

Once the ribs are cooked through, remove from the oven. Baste one more time and let them rest, uncovered, for about 15 minutes.

7.

Bring a pot of water to a boil. Cook the egg noodles according to package instructions. Add frozen peas to the pot of noodles, if using. Drain and set aside.

8.

Serve ribs over noodles and enjoy!