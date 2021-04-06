Chef notes

My mom always made these cream cheese cupcakes on holidays and special occasions. They're basically individual cheesecakes. They're so simple and quick to make but look so pretty dressed up with three little cherries on top. I used to want to eat these by the handful!

Technique tip: They should be refrigerated first before eating, otherwise they stick to the wrapper.

Swap option: You can also use blueberry pie filling if you prefer or even a dollop of whipped cream!