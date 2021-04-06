Ingredients
Chef notes
My mom always made these cream cheese cupcakes on holidays and special occasions. They're basically individual cheesecakes. They're so simple and quick to make but look so pretty dressed up with three little cherries on top. I used to want to eat these by the handful!
Technique tip: They should be refrigerated first before eating, otherwise they stick to the wrapper.
Swap option: You can also use blueberry pie filling if you prefer or even a dollop of whipped cream!
Preparation1.
Preheat oven to 375 F.2.
In a bowl, beat the eggs, cream cheese, sugar, lemon juice and vanilla until smooth.3.
Line muffin pan with baking cups. Place a wafer, flat-side down, in each cup. Fill each about halfway with cream cheese filling.4.
Bake for 20 minutes. Remove and let cool. Top with cherry filling and then refrigerate to chill.