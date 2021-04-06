IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Dylan Dreyer's Cream Cheese Cupcakes

RATE THIS RECIPE
(12)
Dylan Dreyer
Dylan Dreyer
Ingredients

  • 2 eggs
  • 2 (8-ounce) blocks cream cheese, room temperature
  • 3/4 cup sugar
  • 2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • vanilla wafer cookies
  • 1 (21-ounce) can cherry pie filling

    • Chef notes

    My mom always made these cream cheese cupcakes on holidays and special occasions. They're basically individual cheesecakes. They're so simple and quick to make but look so pretty dressed up with three little cherries on top. I used to want to eat these by the handful!

    Technique tip: They should be refrigerated first before eating, otherwise they stick to the wrapper.

    Swap option: You can also use blueberry pie filling if you prefer or even a dollop of whipped cream!

    Preparation

    1.

    Preheat oven to 375 F.

    2.

    In a bowl, beat the eggs, cream cheese, sugar, lemon juice and vanilla until smooth.

    3.

    Line muffin pan with baking cups. Place a wafer, flat-side down, in each cup. Fill each about halfway with cream cheese filling.

    4.

    Bake for 20 minutes. Remove and let cool. Top with cherry filling and then refrigerate to chill.

