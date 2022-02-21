Chicken pot pie is the perfect comfort meal. There, we said it. Not only is it delicious, but it's also a great way to get kids a hearty serving of veggies. This recipe is one of Dylan's go-tos and it's 100% Calvin approved.

Preparation

1.

Season chicken with salt and pepper. Sauté until cooked through, about 6 to 8 minutes, and set aside.

2.

Add a drizzle of olive oil to a large pot and sauté onion, carrots, celery, and potato until softened, about 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Add chicken broth and bring to a boil. Simmer until veggies are softened, about 10 to 12 minutes.

3.

Add in corn, peas, and chicken. Simmer for an additional 5 minutes. Once cooked through, strain the veggies but reserve all the broth.

4.

Melt butter in the same pot, add flour to make a roux. Cook the roux for about 5 minutes, until color resembles a pale brown and smells nutty.

5.

Slowly add in the reserved broth and whisk, creating a thick gravy. Cook for 10 to 15 minutes until thickened. Once it's the consistency you prefer, add veggie mix back in and stir everything together.

6.

Cook puff pastry as directed on the box and use an egg wash to make it shiny, if desired. Top the puff pastry with the chicken pot pie filling. Serve.