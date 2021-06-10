Chef notes

This sandwich, designed by Dylan Dreyer, is currently being served at the TODAY Cafe at the Universal Orlando Resort in Orlando, Florida. Inspired by Dylan's famous Roast Beef Treats, this sandwich is piled high with tender roast beef and the creamy Boursin on olive ciabatta bread.

Universal Orlando Resort is part of our parent company, NBCUniversal.

Technique tip: Ensure the bread is crispy on the outside but soft on the inside.

Swap option: Sliced roasted turkey goes great with this, too.