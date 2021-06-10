IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Dylan's Boursin and Roast Beef Sandwich

PREP TIME
5 mins
SERVINGS
1
RATE THIS RECIPE
(8)
Courtesy TODAY Cafe
Steven Jayson
Ingredients

  • 1 olive ciabatta roll
  • 1 teaspoon olive oil, plus more for drizzling
  • 4 tablespoons Boursin cheese
  • 1/2 cup arugula
  • 1 pinch kosher salt
  • 1 pinch freshly ground black pepper
  • 4 strips roasted red pepper
  • 4 slices roast beef

    • Chef notes

    This sandwich, designed by Dylan Dreyer, is currently being served at the TODAY Cafe at the Universal Orlando Resort in Orlando, Florida. Inspired by Dylan's famous Roast Beef Treats, this sandwich is piled high with tender roast beef and the creamy Boursin on olive ciabatta bread.

    Universal Orlando Resort is part of our parent company, NBCUniversal.

    Technique tip: Ensure the bread is crispy on the outside but soft on the inside.

    Swap option: Sliced roasted turkey goes great with this, too.

    Preparation

    1.

    Slice bread in half, drizzle olive oil on bread and toast until lightly toasted.

    2.

    Spread the Boursin cheese on top and bottom of bread.

    3.

    Toss arugula with olive oil, season with salt and pepper, and place on the bottom of the bread. Place red pepper on top of arugula and place roast beef on top of red pepper.

    4.

    Close the sandwich and cut in half on an angle, and serve.

    Dylan's roast beef sandwich added to TODAY Caf? menu

    June 10, 202103:57

