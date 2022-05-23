My husband is a huge fan of minestrone and he requests it a lot. My kids will complain when I make soup for dinner but then they eat a whole bowl and ask for seconds! I love using up whatever veggies I have on hand and it's always a great way to have a veggie-packed meal I can keep in the freezer for when I travel so I know everyone is well-fed. I love the rich saltiness that the pancetta and Parmesan cheese add to this soup!

Preparation

1.

In a sauté pan over medium-high heat, add the pancetta and a little olive oil and cook until the pancetta starts to get crisp.

2.

Add veggies and sauté for about 5 minutes, seasoning with salt and pepper. Add tomatoes and stir to combine. Add beef broth. Bring to a boil, add Parmesan rind, then let simmer until veggies are tender. Season well with salt and pepper.

3.

Add pasta before serving and let cook until al dente.

4.

I also like to add some spinach to the bottom of the bowl before serving and pour the hot soup over it, so it wilts but doesn't turn brown. Top with Parmesan cheese.