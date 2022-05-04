I think Dutch baby pancakes are fantastic because they are kind of showstopping. You can make the batter and the compote the day before so that on Mother’s Day there is not too much to do, and you can spend the day celebrating mom!

Preparation

For the Berry Compote:

1.

Combine the raspberries, blueberries, sugar, cinnamon stick, lemon zest and juice and a splash of water to a small pot.

2.

Turn the heat to medium and bring to a boil. Reduce to a simmer and cook until the mixture has thickened and the berries have burst, about 7 minutes.

3.

Remove the cinnamon stick and keep the compote warm.

For the strawberry topping:

Toss together the strawberries, sugar and orange zest in a small bowl.

Allow the berries to sit and release their juices and for the sugar to dissolve.

For the Dutch babies:

1.

Preheat the oven to 425 F. Place 2 cast-iron pans in the oven while preheating, about 20 minutes.

2.

Add the flour, milk, melted butter, sugar, vanilla, eggs and salt to a large bowl. Whisk to combine; the batter should be smooth but small lumps are fine.

3.

Remove the pans from the oven. Divide the remaining cold butter between the pans and let it melt to coat. Add half the batter (about 1/2 cup) to each pan and place immediately in the oven. Cook until golden brown on the sides and puffed, 10 to 12 minutes.

4.

Serve the Dutch babies right out of the cast-iron pans topped with compote, strawberries, whipped cream, mint and chocolate shavings.