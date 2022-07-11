PREP TIME
5 mins
SERVINGS
12-15
Ingredients
- 3 cups orange juice
- 3 cups pineapple juice
- 1½ cups lime juice
- 9 1/2 ounces orgeat syrup
- pineapple wedge, to garnish
- fresh mint, to garnish
- maraschino cherries, to garnish
Chef notes
This nonalcoholic twist on a Mai Tai is all about the orgeat syrup. This sweet syrup is made from almonds and orange flower water, giving the drink a nutty and citrus flavor. The perfect pairs to a blend of tropical juices. You won’t even notice the rum is missing.
Preparation
Mix all ingredients in a large pitcher. Chill in the fridge until serving.
To serve: Pour into a glass filled with ice. Top with pineapple wedge, fresh mint and a maraschino cherry.