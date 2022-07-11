IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Dry Tai

Try these easy non-alcoholic party drinks with the whole family

Katie Stilo
Ingredients

  • 3 cups orange juice
  • 3 cups pineapple juice
  • cups lime juice
  • 9 1/2 ounces orgeat syrup
  • pineapple wedge, to garnish
  • fresh mint, to garnish
  • maraschino cherries, to garnish

Chef notes

This nonalcoholic twist on a Mai Tai is all about the orgeat syrup. This sweet syrup is made from almonds and orange flower water, giving the drink a nutty and citrus flavor. The perfect pairs to a blend of tropical juices. You won’t even notice the rum is missing.

Preparation

Mix all ingredients in a large pitcher. Chill in the fridge until serving.

To serve: Pour into a glass filled with ice. Top with pineapple wedge, fresh mint and a maraschino cherry.

