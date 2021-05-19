IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

19 award-winning beauty essentials, according to readers just like you

Double-Chocolate Smoothie Bowls

Catherine McCord
Ingredients

  • 3 large bananas, peeled and frozen
  • 1 cup frozen cauliflower rice or florets
  • 2 tablespoons pure cocoa powder
  • 2 tablespoons chocolate chips, carob chips or cocoa nibs
  • 1/3 cup milk of choice
  • optional toppings: chocolate chips, granola, dried coconut, fresh fruits, hemp seeds or chia seeds

    • Chef notes

    Even though they look like dessert, these double-chocolate smoothie bowls are actually good for you. The first time I made them for my girlfriend, she thought it was homemade frozen yogurt. When I told her it was made from all fruits and vegetables, she was totally floored. You can enjoy it for breakfast, lunch, as a snack or even for dessert. The best part is that you can make them with regular or dairy free chocolate chips or even cocoa nibs, which have no added sugar.

    Technique Tip: Use a blender attachment called a tamper to press the mixture down into a blender. Press the ingredients down into the blade of the blender until it's combined and thick and creamy like gelato or frozen yogurt. This can also be done with a mini-prep food processor.

    Swap option: Frozen blueberries, strawberries, blackberries, raspberries, açaí, dragon fruit or coconut can be used in place of the frozen cauliflower.

    Special equipment: Blender with tamper attachment or food processor.

    Preparation

    Place ingredients in a blender. Use the tamper to force the mixture to purée and add a little more milk, if needed.

    Place in two bowls and serve with desired toppings.

