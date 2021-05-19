Chef notes

Even though they look like dessert, these double-chocolate smoothie bowls are actually good for you. The first time I made them for my girlfriend, she thought it was homemade frozen yogurt. When I told her it was made from all fruits and vegetables, she was totally floored. You can enjoy it for breakfast, lunch, as a snack or even for dessert. The best part is that you can make them with regular or dairy free chocolate chips or even cocoa nibs, which have no added sugar.

Technique Tip: Use a blender attachment called a tamper to press the mixture down into a blender. Press the ingredients down into the blade of the blender until it's combined and thick and creamy like gelato or frozen yogurt. This can also be done with a mini-prep food processor.

Swap option: Frozen blueberries, strawberries, blackberries, raspberries, açaí, dragon fruit or coconut can be used in place of the frozen cauliflower.

Special equipment: Blender with tamper attachment or food processor.