Double Chocolate Chip Mug Cake

TODAY Illustration / Courtesy Caroline Choe
Caroline Choe
Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • tablespoons sugar
  • 2 tablespoons Dutch-processed cocoa powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 2 tablespoons semi-sweet chocolate chips
  • 1 teaspoon instant coffee granules (optional)
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil or coconut oil
  • 3 tablespoons milk
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • powdered sugar (optional)

    • Chef notes

    When you have an immediate craving for something chocolaty and sweet, this mug cake has got you covered. This recipe is also eggless and does well with a plant-based milk. A scoop of ice cream on top wouldn't hurt, either.

    Preparation

    1.

    In a 12- to 14-ounce mug, mix together the flour, sugar, cocoa powder, baking powder, salt, chocolate chips and the instant coffee granules (if you choose to use them).

    2.

    Pour in the olive oil, milk and vanilla extract, and mix well into the dry ingredients until fully combined.

    3.

    Microwave for about 1 minute and 45 seconds.

    4.

    Remove mug from the microwave and allow it to cool for about 2 minutes before topping it with a dusting of powdered sugar.

    Double Chocolate Chip Mug Cake

