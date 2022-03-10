IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Watch Now: Jenna Bush Hager takes her book club on the road to the New Orleans Book Festival!

Crawfish and Corn Maque Choux

COOK TIME
15 mins
PREP TIME
15 mins
SERVINGS
4-6
RATE THIS RECIPE
(3)

Get a taste of New Orleans with this crawfish and andouille dish

March 10, 202205:12
Zoe Chase
Edgar "Dook" Chase IV
COOK TIME
15 mins
PREP TIME
15 mins
SERVINGS
4-6
RATE THIS RECIPE
(3)

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup unsalted butter
  • 1/4 pound diced andouille sausage
  • 1/2 cup diced yellow onion
  • 1/2 cup diced red bell pepper
  • 1/2 cup diced green bell pepper
  • 1 teaspoon minced garlic
  • 3 cups fresh white corn (use frozen corn if not available)
  • 1/4 pound Louisiana crawfish tails (can substitute with shrimp)
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 1 cup grape tomatoes, halved
  • 1/4 cup bias-cut green onions

Chef notes

This recipe is so quick and easy to make and is packed with Louisiana flavor. It can be served as a dish topper or as a stand-alone side dish. Both of our grandmothers loved fish and grits in the morning for breakfast or brunch. At our restaurant Chapter IV, you will find this dish paired with our fish and grits.

Swap options: Use oil instead of butter, frozen corn if fresh isn't available and/or shrimp in place of crawfish.

Preparation

In large skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Add sausage and sauté for approximately 3 minutes. Add onions and bell peppers, and cook until soft. Add garlic and cook until fragrant. Add corn, crawfish tails, salt, pepper and cayenne, and cook down for approximately 5 minutes. Finally, add grape tomatoes and green onions. Cook for about 2 minutes longer, then serve.

Crawfish and Corn Maque Choux

Recipe Tags

CajunTODAY with Hoda & JennaEasyQuickSeafoodSide dishes

More Side dishesSee All

French Onion Mac and Cheese

Garlic Sautéed Bok Choy

Slow-Braised Mustard Greens

Instant Pot Rice

Cheesy Potato Gratin

Butternut Squash and Brussels Sprout Panzanella

Tostones with Mayo-Ketchup

Long Island City, New York, December 13, 2021 (NBC/Today.com/Today All Day): Starting From Scratch - Elizabeth Heiskell teaches Savannah Guthrie how to cook. Photo by Lanna Apisukh.

Potato-Cauli Mash with Yogurt and Chives

The Easiest Potato Latkes

Seasoned Rice Stuffing