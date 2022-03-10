Chef notes

This recipe is so quick and easy to make and is packed with Louisiana flavor. It can be served as a dish topper or as a stand-alone side dish. Both of our grandmothers loved fish and grits in the morning for breakfast or brunch. At our restaurant Chapter IV, you will find this dish paired with our fish and grits.

Swap options: Use oil instead of butter, frozen corn if fresh isn't available and/or shrimp in place of crawfish.