Ingredients
- 1/4 cup unsalted butter
- 1/4 pound diced andouille sausage
- 1/2 cup diced yellow onion
- 1/2 cup diced red bell pepper
- 1/2 cup diced green bell pepper
- 1 teaspoon minced garlic
- 3 cups fresh white corn (use frozen corn if not available)
- 1/4 pound Louisiana crawfish tails (can substitute with shrimp)
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 1 cup grape tomatoes, halved
- 1/4 cup bias-cut green onions
Chef notes
This recipe is so quick and easy to make and is packed with Louisiana flavor. It can be served as a dish topper or as a stand-alone side dish. Both of our grandmothers loved fish and grits in the morning for breakfast or brunch. At our restaurant Chapter IV, you will find this dish paired with our fish and grits.
Swap options: Use oil instead of butter, frozen corn if fresh isn't available and/or shrimp in place of crawfish.
Preparation
In large skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Add sausage and sauté for approximately 3 minutes. Add onions and bell peppers, and cook until soft. Add garlic and cook until fragrant. Add corn, crawfish tails, salt, pepper and cayenne, and cook down for approximately 5 minutes. Finally, add grape tomatoes and green onions. Cook for about 2 minutes longer, then serve.