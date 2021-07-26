Ingredients
Chef notes
This is a great way to enjoy "sushi" at home without the fuss of learning a rolling technique. It also makes for a great dinner party as the prep is simple and everyone can have fun making their own combinations of flavors and ingredients.
Technique tip: Keep your rice paddle or spatula perpendicular to the rice as you're mixing, almost like you're cutting, in order to keep from smashing the rice as you season it with the sharizu.
Swap option: If you don't have access to sashimi-grade raw fish, feel free to use smoked salmon or have fun with canned seafood. Going vegan is also a delicious option! Think about what your favorite sushi rolls are and use that as a jumping off point for fillings.
Special equipment: A rice cooker is ideal but a pot on the stove works as well.
Preparation
For the sharizu:
In a small bowl, whisk together all the ingredients until well combined.
For the sushi rice:
Wash rice until water runs clear (about 5 times), drain in a colander and then cook using a rice cooker or on the stovetop.
When rice is finished cooking, put it in a wide bowl and sprinkle the sharizu on top while using a rice paddle or spatula to mix the rice. The goal is to evenly coat every grain with the vinegar so it's well seasoned and shiny. Set aside to allow to come to room temperature.
For the suggested fillings:
Prepare your fillings by cutting vegetables or proteins into 3-inch strips and arrange on a plate.
For the temaki:
Take one quarter sheet of nori and put a little bit of rice and a couple of your chosen fillings in and fold up like a cone. Dip in soy sauce and wasabi if you like and enjoy!