Chef notes

This is a great way to enjoy "sushi" at home without the fuss of learning a rolling technique. It also makes for a great dinner party as the prep is simple and everyone can have fun making their own combinations of flavors and ingredients.

Technique tip: Keep your rice paddle or spatula perpendicular to the rice as you're mixing, almost like you're cutting, in order to keep from smashing the rice as you season it with the sharizu.

Swap option: If you don't have access to sashimi-grade raw fish, feel free to use smoked salmon or have fun with canned seafood. Going vegan is also a delicious option! Think about what your favorite sushi rolls are and use that as a jumping off point for fillings.

Special equipment: A rice cooker is ideal but a pot on the stove works as well.