Dirty Shirley Ice Pops

Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Alejandra Ramos
Ingredients

  • 2 ounces grenadine
  • 15 maraschino cherries, stems removed, coarsely chopped
  • 2 ounces fresh lemon juice
  • 2 ounces fresh lime juice
  • 3 ounces simple syrup
  • 8 ounces lemon or lime seltzer
  • 2 ounces vodka

Chef notes

A frozen ice pop version of everyone's new favorite summer cocktail — the vodka-spiked Shirley Temple.

Preparation

Divide grenadine evenly among 8 popsicle molds. Add a spoonful of chopped cherries to each mold.

Whisk together lemon juice, lime juice, simple syrup, seltzer and vodka. Pour in and divide evenly among the molds. Insert ice pop sticks and freeze 8 hours or overnight.

Recipe Tags

EntertainingPartySummerDrinks

