I think deviled crab represents the culinary roots of the low country. It utilizes the less sought-after claw crabmeat of the blue crab, which is in keeping with the no-waste approach to cooking that has defined the low country since Native Americans gathered food on its shores 10,000 years ago. It also reminds me of Ms. Bessie Orage, our longest-standing employee who passed away earlier this year. Ms. Bessie's influence reaches through our entire menu, and deviled crab is certainly an example of that, and a large part of why I chose this dish today.

Preparation

Medium dice the onions, celery and peppers. Set aside.

Sweat the garlic and vegetables in the clarified butter until translucent.

Drain the excess oil and place in refrigerator to chill.

When vegetables are chilled, add to crabmeat in a mixing bowl. Add the mayo, eggs, green onions, lemon juice and lemon zest and Worcestershire. Mix until consistent. Add dry seasonings and mix well. Add the breadcrumbs and saltine crackers; mix well.

Stuff crab mixture into the crab shell and bake at 375 F for approximately 15 minutes.