Chef notes

My earliest memories of fried catfish were at our annual family reunion. Every year, my family would all meet up with all our relatives in Charleston, Mississippi, to celebrate my Big Mama's birthday. The celebration was kicked off the Friday before Labor Day with a huge fish fry. Big cast-iron pots full of bubbling hot lard would be filled with catfish, brim, perch, buffalo and french fries. We would eat the piping hot fish on slices of white bread with hot pepper sauce and mustard.

Technique tip: Use a thermometer to make sure your oil is the proper temperature.

Swap option: Use vegetable oil in place of lard.

Special equipment: A cast-iron skillet is a must!