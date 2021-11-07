IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Decadent Hot Chocolate

COOK TIME
10 mins
PREP TIME
5 mins
SERVINGS
1
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)
Making the most decadent hot chocolate is as easy as 1-2-3!
Making the most decadent hot chocolate is as easy as 1-2-3!TODAY
Anthony Contrino
COOK TIME
10 mins
PREP TIME
5 mins
SERVINGS
1
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)

Ingredients

Chocolate Ganache Balls
  • 10 ounce bar 66% to 72% chocolate, finely chopped
  • 1⅔ cups heavy cream
  • 1 tablespoon dark brown sugar
  • 2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt
    • Hot cocoa
  • 3/4 cup whole milk
  • 1/4 cup heavy cream
  • 2 chocolate ganache balls
  • 1/4 cup bourbon cream (optional)
  • Whipped cream
  • Additional toppings (marshmallows, chocolate curls, sprinkles, etc.), optional

    • Chef notes

    Want the solution to making an incredibly decadent cup of cocoa with the simplicity of those ready-made packets? Make a large batch of ganache, scoop it, freeze it and store it in zip-top baggies. When I want a cup of the good stuff, all I have to do is warm the frozen ganache in some milk and cream. This recipe can easily be dressed up with a splash of rum, bourbon or (my personal favorite) bourbon cream. 

    Preparation

    Make chocolate ganache (makes 22 balls):

    1.

    Place the chocolate in a medium-sized, heat-resistant bowl.

    2.

    Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, whisk together the cream, sugar, cocoa powder and salt until well combined. 

    3.

    Bring the mixture to a gentle simmer over medium heat. 

    4.

    Pour the hot cream mixture over the chocolate, gently wiggle the bowl so that all of the chocolate is submerged. Let it sit for 2 minutes before whisking the chocolate into cream until a silky ganache forms. 

    5.

    Refrigerate the ganache until set, at least 2 hours.

    6.

    Using a medium-sized (1-ounce) cookie scoop, scoop the ganache into small mounds.  

    7.

    Place the scooped mounds onto a parchment-lined baking sheet and freeze until solid. 

    8.

    Place the frozen mounds into a zip-top bag and store in the freezer until ready to use. They will stay fresh in the freezer for up to 3 months.

    Make the hot chocolate:

    1.

    In a small saucepan, heat the milk and cream over medium heat until it begins to steam.  

    2.

    Add 2 chocolate ganache balls and stir until they completely melt. 

    3.

    Continue to heat hot chocolate until desired temperature is reached. Pour cocoa into a mug and top with whipped cream and your favorite toppings.

    Decadent Hot Chocolate

    Recipe Tags

    Comfort FoodDairy-freeFallWinterDrinks

    More DrinksSee All

    Lemon Sparklers

    Workout Recovery Smoothie

    The Lemon Ball Drop

    The Lemon Ball Drop

    Spicy Mezcal Margarita

    Spicy Mezcal Margarita

    Two women with aperol spritz drinks

    Carson Daly's Aperol Spritz

    Homemade Nut Milk

    Make Sandra Lee's sangria.

    Sandra Lee's Pantry Party Sangria

    Sandra Lee's Cocktail Time Pitcher Cosmopolitan Cocktail

    Immunity Booster Smoothie

    JORDAN SALCITO - MOCKTAILS: Limeade + Spicy Mule + Juniper & Tonic + Grapefruit Spritz

    Spicy Ginger Mule