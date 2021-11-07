Want the solution to making an incredibly decadent cup of cocoa with the simplicity of those ready-made packets? Make a large batch of ganache, scoop it, freeze it and store it in zip-top baggies. When I want a cup of the good stuff, all I have to do is warm the frozen ganache in some milk and cream. This recipe can easily be dressed up with a splash of rum, bourbon or (my personal favorite) bourbon cream.

Preparation

Make chocolate ganache (makes 22 balls):

1.

Place the chocolate in a medium-sized, heat-resistant bowl.

2.

Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, whisk together the cream, sugar, cocoa powder and salt until well combined.

3.

Bring the mixture to a gentle simmer over medium heat.

4.

Pour the hot cream mixture over the chocolate, gently wiggle the bowl so that all of the chocolate is submerged. Let it sit for 2 minutes before whisking the chocolate into cream until a silky ganache forms.

5.

Refrigerate the ganache until set, at least 2 hours.

6.

Using a medium-sized (1-ounce) cookie scoop, scoop the ganache into small mounds.

7.

Place the scooped mounds onto a parchment-lined baking sheet and freeze until solid.

8.

Place the frozen mounds into a zip-top bag and store in the freezer until ready to use. They will stay fresh in the freezer for up to 3 months.

Make the hot chocolate:

1.

In a small saucepan, heat the milk and cream over medium heat until it begins to steam.

2.

Add 2 chocolate ganache balls and stir until they completely melt.

3.

Continue to heat hot chocolate until desired temperature is reached. Pour cocoa into a mug and top with whipped cream and your favorite toppings.