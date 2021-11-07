Ingredients
Chef notes
Want the solution to making an incredibly decadent cup of cocoa with the simplicity of those ready-made packets? Make a large batch of ganache, scoop it, freeze it and store it in zip-top baggies. When I want a cup of the good stuff, all I have to do is warm the frozen ganache in some milk and cream. This recipe can easily be dressed up with a splash of rum, bourbon or (my personal favorite) bourbon cream.
Preparation
Make chocolate ganache (makes 22 balls):1.
Place the chocolate in a medium-sized, heat-resistant bowl.2.
Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, whisk together the cream, sugar, cocoa powder and salt until well combined.3.
Bring the mixture to a gentle simmer over medium heat.4.
Pour the hot cream mixture over the chocolate, gently wiggle the bowl so that all of the chocolate is submerged. Let it sit for 2 minutes before whisking the chocolate into cream until a silky ganache forms.5.
Refrigerate the ganache until set, at least 2 hours.6.
Using a medium-sized (1-ounce) cookie scoop, scoop the ganache into small mounds.7.
Place the scooped mounds onto a parchment-lined baking sheet and freeze until solid.8.
Place the frozen mounds into a zip-top bag and store in the freezer until ready to use. They will stay fresh in the freezer for up to 3 months.
Make the hot chocolate:1.
In a small saucepan, heat the milk and cream over medium heat until it begins to steam.2.
Add 2 chocolate ganache balls and stir until they completely melt.3.
Continue to heat hot chocolate until desired temperature is reached. Pour cocoa into a mug and top with whipped cream and your favorite toppings.