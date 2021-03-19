IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Dawadawa Chocolate Plantain Cake

TODAY Illustration / Zoe Adjonyoh
Zoe Adjonyoh
Ingredients

  • 2/3 cup sugar
  • 2 overripe plantains, divided
  • 6 tablespoons butter, melted
  • 1 large egg
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/4 cup cocoa powder
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 tablespoon dawadawa powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt

    • Chef notes

    Dawadawa, a funky, fermented condiment made from the seeds of the African locust bean tree, shines in seafood dishes but is so versatile that it can boost the flavor of many other types of dishes — including chocolate cake, giving it an incredible depth of umami flavor.

    Preparation

    1.

    Preheat the oven to 350 F. Lightly butter or coconut oil your loaf tin.

    2.

    In a large bowl, whip the sugar and one of the plantains together until well-blended.

    3.

    Add the cooled, melted butter, the egg and the vanilla and beat well.

    4.

    Mix in the flour, cocoa powder, baking soda, dawadawa powder and salt, just until well-incorporated.

    5.

    Mash the remaining plantain with a fork or a blender and fold into the batter.

    6.

    Using a spatula, scrap the batter into the loaf tin.

    7.

    Bake until a toothpick stuck in the loaf cake comes out clean, 20-25 minutes (may need an 10 extra minutes).

    Dawadawa Chocolate Plantain Cake

    Recipe Tags

    DessertsEntertainingEasy

