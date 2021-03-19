Dawadawa, a funky, fermented condiment made from the seeds of the African locust bean tree, shines in seafood dishes but is so versatile that it can boost the flavor of many other types of dishes — including chocolate cake, giving it an incredible depth of umami flavor.

Preparation

1.

Preheat the oven to 350 F. Lightly butter or coconut oil your loaf tin.

2.

In a large bowl, whip the sugar and one of the plantains together until well-blended.

3.

Add the cooled, melted butter, the egg and the vanilla and beat well.

4.

Mix in the flour, cocoa powder, baking soda, dawadawa powder and salt, just until well-incorporated.

5.

Mash the remaining plantain with a fork or a blender and fold into the batter.

6.

Using a spatula, scrap the batter into the loaf tin.

7.

Bake until a toothpick stuck in the loaf cake comes out clean, 20-25 minutes (may need an 10 extra minutes).