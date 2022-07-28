Chef notes

I'm not a fan of very sweet drinks, especially for summer parties. The thing I love about adding a little spice to a margarita is you can have a couple drinks in the blazing sun and not feel sick. That’s what you want with the heat. I wanna keep it light, I wanna keep it fresh. I like the idea of an edible garnish because I don’t want something sitting in my drink at the end. Cucumber is a nice conduit for flavor, too, like the fresher version of an olive in a martini.

Technique tip: To make larger batch up this margarita, multiply the serving size by how many drinks you need, muddle cucumbers and mix all ingredients in a punch bowl with ice.