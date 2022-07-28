IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Dan Levy's Cucumber-Jalapeño Margarita

PREP TIME
5 mins
SERVINGS
1
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)
Courtesy Cointreau
Dan Levy with Cointreau
Ingredients

  • 3 sliced coins or ribbons of cucumber
  • 1 ounce triple sec, such as Cointreau
  • 2 ounces tequila blanco
  • 1 ounce fresh lime juice
  • 2 round slices of jalapeño, cut to spice preference

Chef notes

I'm not a fan of very sweet drinks, especially for summer parties. The thing I love about adding a little spice to a margarita is you can have a couple drinks in the blazing sun and not feel sick. That’s what you want with the heat. I wanna keep it light, I wanna keep it fresh. I like the idea of an edible garnish because I don’t want something sitting in my drink at the end. Cucumber is a nice conduit for flavor, too, like the fresher version of an olive in a martini.

Technique tip: To make larger batch up this margarita, multiply the serving size by how many drinks you need, muddle cucumbers and mix all ingredients in a punch bowl with ice.

Preparation

1.

Muddle the cucumber coins in a shaker.

2.

Add remaining ingredients and ice to the shaker.

3.

Shake and fine strain into a rocks glass filled with fresh ice.

4.

Garnish with a cucumber ribbon and a few jalapeño slices.

Recipe Tags

MexicanDate nightEasyEntertainingPartySummerDrinks

