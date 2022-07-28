Ingredients
- 3 sliced coins or ribbons of cucumber
- 1 ounce triple sec, such as Cointreau
- 2 ounces tequila blanco
- 1 ounce fresh lime juice
- 2 round slices of jalapeño, cut to spice preference
Chef notes
I'm not a fan of very sweet drinks, especially for summer parties. The thing I love about adding a little spice to a margarita is you can have a couple drinks in the blazing sun and not feel sick. That’s what you want with the heat. I wanna keep it light, I wanna keep it fresh. I like the idea of an edible garnish because I don’t want something sitting in my drink at the end. Cucumber is a nice conduit for flavor, too, like the fresher version of an olive in a martini.
Technique tip: To make larger batch up this margarita, multiply the serving size by how many drinks you need, muddle cucumbers and mix all ingredients in a punch bowl with ice.
Preparation1.
Muddle the cucumber coins in a shaker.2.
Add remaining ingredients and ice to the shaker.3.
Shake and fine strain into a rocks glass filled with fresh ice.4.
Garnish with a cucumber ribbon and a few jalapeño slices.