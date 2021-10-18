Ingredients
Chef notes
This dish has all the hearty Asian flavors that my wife adores. I love how much of the prep can be done ahead. Plus, the leftover chicken can be repurposed to create a truly amazing rice stir-fry!
Technique tip: The curry can be made days ahead; the chicken can be marinated the day before. The vinaigrette and veggies can be cut and ready to toss the day before and stored in a container of ice water and refrigerated for up to 1 day. Drain the water and pat the vegetables dry before using.
Swap option: You can swap the chicken for shrimp, lamb or even tofu. If you can't find kaffir lime leaves or lemongrass, you can substitute them with 2 teaspoons grated lemon and lime zest.
Preparation
For the green curry chicken:1.
Heat small heavy sauté pan over medium heat. Add coriander seeds and stir 3 minutes, or until toasted. Transfer seeds to plate to cool.2.
In small food processor, very finely chop coriander seeds, cilantro, basil, shallots, garlic, lemongrass, ginger, chiles and lime leaves and process, stopping to scrape bowl.3.
Blend in fish sauce and oil and process, stopping to scrape processor, until coarse paste forms.4.
Coat chicken with 1 cup of curry paste. Cover and refrigerate for 2 hours and up to 2 days.5.
Prepare grill pan for medium-high heat. Grill chicken 10 minutes, turning as needed, or until slightly charred and cooked through.6.
In clean bowl, toss chicken with 2 tablespoons curry paste to coat. Let rest while preparing salad.
For the salad:
In large bowl, whisk in fish sauce, vinegar, oils, green onions, ginger, garlic and Sriracha to blend.
Toss mixed greens, mint, cucumber, carrot, radish with enough vinaigrette to coat. Season with salt and pepper.
To serve:
Divide hot steamed rice among 4 wide serving bowls.
Thinly slice chicken and place atop rice. Nestle salad alongside. Sprinkle with cilantro and sesame seeds.