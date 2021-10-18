Chef notes

This dish has all the hearty Asian flavors that my wife adores. I love how much of the prep can be done ahead. Plus, the leftover chicken can be repurposed to create a truly amazing rice stir-fry!

Technique tip: The curry can be made days ahead; the chicken can be marinated the day before. The vinaigrette and veggies can be cut and ready to toss the day before and stored in a container of ice water and refrigerated for up to 1 day. Drain the water and pat the vegetables dry before using.

Swap option: You can swap the chicken for shrimp, lamb or even tofu. If you can't find kaffir lime leaves or lemongrass, you can substitute them with 2 teaspoons grated lemon and lime zest.