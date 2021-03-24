Chef notes

I might eat fancy desserts when I'm at a restaurant, but when I'm at home I like to eat the classics. While a classic French tarte au citron is garnished with a light dusting of powdered sugar. I prefer to caramelize the sugar with a kitchen torch. The crispy sugary crust lends a contrast to the creamy custard filling. If you're in the mood for a little American nostalgia, try piping a billowy meringue over the tart. The beauty in this recipe is in that its really two recipes in one, a lemon meringue tart and a tart au citron! Which one to pick?

Technique tips: When making tarts or pies, the goal is to ensure your crust is delicate and flaky, and this is achieved by handling the dough as little as possible and using only a small amount of liquid. For pie or tart dough, you only want to gently mix it just until the dough begins to clump together; once this happens, just gently shape it into a disc, then chill it and roll it out once cold. This traps all the bits of butter that impart the flaky texture of your crust.

To ensure a creamy filling, don't over bake the tart. Once the edges of the filling are just set and center jiggles slightly, remove the tart from the oven. The filling will continue to gently cook and thicken up even more once it is out of the oven.

The tart dough can be made up to 3 days ahead and refrigerated. The tart shell can be lined with the dough and frozen up to 2 days before baking, tightly wrapped. The tart is best eaten within a few hours of assembling.

Swap options: You can bake this in a springform pan to get straight sides. You can replace the lime with more lemon. You can replace the meringue topping with a "brûléed" topping. To do so, just sift about 1/4 cup of powdered sugar over chilled tart filling. Using kitchen torch, heat sugar until it caramelizes. Let sugar cool to form crispy crust and serve.

Special equipment: 9-inch round tart pan with a removable bottom and a kitchen torch.