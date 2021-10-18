IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

These 5 time-saving makeup products are all you need to get ready in minutes

Green Curry Chicken Fried Rice

COOK TIME
5 mins
PREP TIME
5 mins
SERVINGS
4
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)
Courtesy Curtis Stone
Curtis Stone
COOK TIME
5 mins
PREP TIME
5 mins
SERVINGS
4
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon coconut oil or grapeseed oil
  • 1 bunch broccolini, trimmed, florets cut into 1/2-inch pieces and stems sliced
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped garlic
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped peeled fresh ginger
  • 1 small Fresno chile, seeded and finely chopped
  • 2 scallions, thinly sliced, white and green parts separated
  • 3 tablespoons ginger vinaigrette, homemade or store-bought, divided
  • 2 cups cold jasmine rice
  • 2 grilled green curry chicken thighs, thinly sliced (recipe linked above)
  • 1 teaspoon sesame seeds
  • 1/2 cup fresh cilantro leaves
  • 1/4 cup fresh mint leaves

    • Chef notes

    This is one of my favorite quick dishes to whip up after a long day. The juicy curried chicken, fragrant rice and aromatic veggies really hit the spot when I want something filling but not heavy. It's so fast to prepare, is full of bold, beautiful flavors and is so satisfying.

    Use my Green Curry Chicken in this recipe.

    Technique tip: The vegetables can be cut up to 2 hours ahead, covered and refrigerated.

    Swap option: Use soy sauce or fish sauce in place of ginger vinaigrette.

    Preparation

    1.

    Heat a large heavy skillet over medium-high heat and add oil. When a wisp of smoke rises from pan, add broccolini and stir fry 1 minute, or until bright green. Add garlic, ginger, chile and sliced scallion whites and stir-fry 1 minute, or until fragrant. Stir in 2 tablespoons of the vinaigrette and cook, stir-frying, for 1½ minutes, or until broccolini is crisp-tender.

    2.

    Add rice and grilled chicken and remaining 1 tablespoon vinaigrette and cook, stir-frying, for 2 minutes, or until rice is heated through. Stir in scallion greens.

    3.

    Transfer rice to a platter, sprinkle with sesame seeds, cilantro and mint, and serve

    Green Curry Chicken Fried Rice

    Make Ahead Monday: Chef Curtis Stone's Asian-inspired chicken dish

    Oct. 18, 202104:59

    Recipe Tags

    AsianThaiComfort FoodDinnerEasyQuickEntrées

    More EntréesSee All

    Photo of rice with a fried egg on top

    Crazy Rice

    Drunken Spaghetti

    Spaghetti all'Ubriaco (Drunken Spaghetti)

    Life-Changing Udon with Soft-Boiled Egg

    Soy Sauce Chow Mein

    Spring Vegetable Stew with Parmigiano

    Herby Lemon Spaghetti with Snap Peas

    Heart-Healthy Chow Mein

    Pulled Pork Bowls

    Mom's Bulgogi with Cucumber Kimchi Salad

    Mom's Bulgogi with Cucumber Kimchi Salad

    Mom's Bulgogi with Cucumber Kimchi Salad

    Hot Dogs and Rice