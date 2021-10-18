Ingredients
Chef notes
This is one of my favorite quick dishes to whip up after a long day. The juicy curried chicken, fragrant rice and aromatic veggies really hit the spot when I want something filling but not heavy. It's so fast to prepare, is full of bold, beautiful flavors and is so satisfying.
Use my Green Curry Chicken in this recipe.
Technique tip: The vegetables can be cut up to 2 hours ahead, covered and refrigerated.
Swap option: Use soy sauce or fish sauce in place of ginger vinaigrette.
Preparation1.
Heat a large heavy skillet over medium-high heat and add oil. When a wisp of smoke rises from pan, add broccolini and stir fry 1 minute, or until bright green. Add garlic, ginger, chile and sliced scallion whites and stir-fry 1 minute, or until fragrant. Stir in 2 tablespoons of the vinaigrette and cook, stir-frying, for 1½ minutes, or until broccolini is crisp-tender.2.
Add rice and grilled chicken and remaining 1 tablespoon vinaigrette and cook, stir-frying, for 2 minutes, or until rice is heated through. Stir in scallion greens.3.
Transfer rice to a platter, sprinkle with sesame seeds, cilantro and mint, and serve