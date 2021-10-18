Chef notes

This is one of my favorite quick dishes to whip up after a long day. The juicy curried chicken, fragrant rice and aromatic veggies really hit the spot when I want something filling but not heavy. It's so fast to prepare, is full of bold, beautiful flavors and is so satisfying.

Use my Green Curry Chicken in this recipe.

Technique tip: The vegetables can be cut up to 2 hours ahead, covered and refrigerated.

Swap option: Use soy sauce or fish sauce in place of ginger vinaigrette.