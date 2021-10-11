Chef notes

Though classic Cubano sandwiches get most of the attention, my own personal favorite has always been the slightly sweeter medianoche. The name means "midnight" in Spanish and comes from the idea that it was the sandwich enjoyed as a late-night snack (or even an early breakfast!) after hours spent dancing salsa in Havana and Miami. The fillings of roast pork, ham, pickles, cheese and mustard are the same as a Cubano but it's the sweet, slightly eggy bread that makes it a star. Like classic Cuban sandwiches, medianoches are pressed on a griddle, cut on an angle and enjoyed hot.

Use my Pernil (Puerto Rican Slow-Roasted Pork Shoulder) in this recipe.

Technique tip: Toss the pork in leftover cooking liquid for maximum flavor.

Swap option: Called "pan suave" or "pan medianoche," you can usually find it alongside regular Cuban bread in Latin groceries and bakeries. Substitute challah or even Hawaiian rolls to get a similar effect.