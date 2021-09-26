I have a little secret: Granola is super easy to make at home. My maple almond granola uses pantry staples to create super crunchy clusters of oats and nuts. It’s one of my go-to snacks because you can eat it solo or enjoy it as a morning meal with some yogurt and fruit.

Preparation

1.

Preheat oven to 325 F. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper or lightly grease with oil.

2.

In a medium bowl, whisk together almond butter, coconut oil, vanilla extract and maple syrup until smooth.

3.

In a separate bowl, mix together the rolled oats, coconut chips, pecans, almonds, cinnamon and salt.

4.

Add the dry ingredients into the almond butter mixture; stir together to fully incorporate.

5.

Transfer the mixture to a parchment-lined baking sheet. Spread the mixture out evenly.

6.

Bake for 30 to 40 minutes, tossing every 10 minutes until the mixture is golden brown.

7.

Remove from the oven and let the granola cool completely before breaking apart. This will ensure maximum clusters and a crispier texture.