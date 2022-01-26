IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Steals & Deals has up to 73% off products to help you catch some zzz’s

Croque Monsieur

COOK TIME
20 mins
PREP TIME
15 mins
SERVINGS
6
RATE THIS RECIPE
(54)

Throw a French twist on this 'ooey gooey' ham sandwich

Jan. 26, 202205:33
Katie Lee Biegel
COOK TIME
20 mins
PREP TIME
15 mins
SERVINGS
6
RATE THIS RECIPE
(54)

Ingredients

  • 12 slices white sandwich bread
  • Dijon mustard, for spreading
  • sliced ham, as needed, depending on how thick your ham is (if using thinly sliced deli ham, use about 3 slices per sandwich, or 18 slices total)
  • 4 cups grated Gruyere cheese, divided
  • 3 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 2 cups whole milk
  • 1 pinch grated nutmeg
  • kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

    • Chef notes

    This recipe makes a simple ham and cheese sandwich totally decadent. It is a classic and one of my favorites, especially on a cold winter evening or afternoon.

    Technique tip: Whisk the milk as you pour it in so that there aren't any clumps of flour.

    Swap option: Add a fried egg on top for a croque madame.

    Preparation

    1.

    Preheat the oven to 400 F.

    2.

    Assemble the sandwiches on a baking sheet by spreading 6 slices of bread with a scant amount of Dijon mustard. (If you like more Dijon flavor, add more; I like it to be subtle.) Top with the desired amount of ham and sprinkle with about a tablespoon of Gruyere. Top with the remaining bread slices.

    3.

    In a medium saucepan, heat the butter over medium heat until melted. Stir in the flour, creating a roux, and cook for about 4 minutes. Whisk in the milk and stir until it thickens enough to coat the back of a spoon. Add the nutmeg and 1 cup of Gruyere, and season with salt and pepper. Pour the mixture over the sandwiches. Top the sandwiches with equal amounts of the remaining cheese.

    4.

    Bake for 8 minutes. Turn on the broiler and broil until the sandwiches are golden-brown and the cheese is bubbly, about 2 minutes (watch closely!).

    Croque Monsieur

    Recipe Tags

    FrenchComfort FoodDinnerKid-friendlyLunchSandwiches

    More SandwichesSee All

    Caprese Caesar Wrap

    Chicken and Brie Wrap

    Kanchan Koya's Tomato and Cucumber Sandwich with Cilantro-Mint Chutney

    Thomas Keller's BLT Fried Egg and Cheese Sandwich

    Thomas Keller's BLT Fried Egg and Cheese Sandwich

    Nora Minno's Easy Chickpea and Mushroom Burgers

    Matt Abdoo's Quick Cubano Sandwiches

    Matt Abdoo's Barbe-Cubano Sandwiches

    Craig & Lindsay's Easy English Muffin Pizzas

    Natalie Morales' Southwestern Turkey Sliders

    Al Roker's Muffaletta Sandwich

    Guy Fieri's Fully Loaded Barbecue Fried Chicken Sandwich