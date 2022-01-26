Technique tip: Whisk the milk as you pour it in so that there aren't any clumps of flour.

This recipe makes a simple ham and cheese sandwich totally decadent. It is a classic and one of my favorites, especially on a cold winter evening or afternoon.

Preparation

1.

Preheat the oven to 400 F.

2.

Assemble the sandwiches on a baking sheet by spreading 6 slices of bread with a scant amount of Dijon mustard. (If you like more Dijon flavor, add more; I like it to be subtle.) Top with the desired amount of ham and sprinkle with about a tablespoon of Gruyere. Top with the remaining bread slices.

3.

In a medium saucepan, heat the butter over medium heat until melted. Stir in the flour, creating a roux, and cook for about 4 minutes. Whisk in the milk and stir until it thickens enough to coat the back of a spoon. Add the nutmeg and 1 cup of Gruyere, and season with salt and pepper. Pour the mixture over the sandwiches. Top the sandwiches with equal amounts of the remaining cheese.

4.

Bake for 8 minutes. Turn on the broiler and broil until the sandwiches are golden-brown and the cheese is bubbly, about 2 minutes (watch closely!).