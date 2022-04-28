This soup seems to have become a staple in many households during the month of Ramadan. Every culture and house makes it their own way, but my favorite is this style, where the lentils and veggies all get blended into a creamy consistency. The warm, smooth soup is so light on the stomach and feels like the perfect thing to enjoy after fasting the whole day. It is filled with nutrients and does a great job of whetting one's appetite.

Preparation

1.

In a saucepot, heat olive oil and add the onion, potato and shredded carrots. Cook until they start to brown, about 5 minutes.

2.

Season with cumin, paprika and salt, then add the red lentils. Cover with chicken stock or water, then add the chicken bouillon cubes.

3.

When this mixture comes to a boil, cover and drop to a simmer. Cook for about 30 to 40 minutes or until the lentils are tender.

4.

Blend the soup when it is done cooking and serve with a squeeze of lemon. Enjoy!