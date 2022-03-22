IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Creamy and Crusty Mac and Cheese

Courtesy Ed Anderson
Daniel Holzman
COOK TIME
1 hr
PREP TIME
20 mins
SERVINGS
8-10
RATE THIS RECIPE
(8)

Ingredients

  • 1 pound elbow macaroni
  • 2 cups whole milk
  • 2 eggs
  • 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 2 teaspoons kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon sweet paprika
  • 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/2 cup whole-milk cottage cheese
  • 10 ounces mixed grated cheese such as cheddar, Jack, mozzarella and American

Chef notes

Mac and cheese is America's ultimate comfort food — and very much mine, too. But getting the center creamy and the outside crusty eludes most of us. This recipe cracks the code.

Technique tip: If the center heats past 180 F, the cheese sauce can break, and if that happens your mac will be a greasy mess.

Swap option: Works with most any semi-hard cheese.

Preparation

1.

Preheat the oven to 350 F

2.

Bring a large pot of water to a rolling boil over high heat. Add the macaroni and cook, stirring frequently, until fully cooked according to the directions on the package. Drain and reserve.

3.

In a blender, mix the milk, eggs, flour, salt, paprika, garlic powder, cottage cheese and mixed grated cheese, and blend on high until completely incorporated (about 2 minutes).

4.

In a large bowl, mix the cooked macaroni with the cheese sauce.

5.

Pour the macaroni and cheese mixture into a 9-by 13-inch baking dish, spreading it evenly, then bake 35 minutes.

6.

Rest at room temperature for 15 minutes before serving.

Recipe Tags

AmericanSouthernComfort FoodDinnerFourth of JulyKid-friendlyVegetarianEntréesSide dishes

