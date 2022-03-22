Ingredients
- 1 pound elbow macaroni
- 2 cups whole milk
- 2 eggs
- 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 2 teaspoons kosher salt
- 1/2 teaspoon sweet paprika
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/2 cup whole-milk cottage cheese
- 10 ounces mixed grated cheese such as cheddar, Jack, mozzarella and American
Chef notes
Mac and cheese is America's ultimate comfort food — and very much mine, too. But getting the center creamy and the outside crusty eludes most of us. This recipe cracks the code.
Technique tip: If the center heats past 180 F, the cheese sauce can break, and if that happens your mac will be a greasy mess.
Swap option: Works with most any semi-hard cheese.
Preparation1.
Preheat the oven to 350 F2.
Bring a large pot of water to a rolling boil over high heat. Add the macaroni and cook, stirring frequently, until fully cooked according to the directions on the package. Drain and reserve.3.
In a blender, mix the milk, eggs, flour, salt, paprika, garlic powder, cottage cheese and mixed grated cheese, and blend on high until completely incorporated (about 2 minutes).4.
In a large bowl, mix the cooked macaroni with the cheese sauce.5.
Pour the macaroni and cheese mixture into a 9-by 13-inch baking dish, spreading it evenly, then bake 35 minutes.6.
Rest at room temperature for 15 minutes before serving.