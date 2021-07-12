PREP TIME
25 mins
SERVINGS
6-8
Ingredients
Chef notes
This coleslaw is the perfect complement to a piece of fried fish. I love the sweet and tangy bite of the dressing and how fresh the cabbage makes this salad taste.
Technique tip: Make the dressing ahead of time then toss with vegetables 1 hour before serving.
Swap option: This recipe also works with purple and savoy cabbage. You can omit the milk, if you like.
Preparation
In a large bowl, combine the mayonnaise, milk, sugar, vinegar, salt and pepper.
Add the shredded cabbage, carrots and onion. Mix well to combine. Adjust to taste with salt and pepper. Serve chilled.