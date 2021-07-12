IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Creamy Coleslaw

PREP TIME
25 mins
SERVINGS
6-8
BRETT STEVENS / Getty Images / Cultura RF
Jennifer Hill Booker
Ingredients

  • 1 cup mayonnaise
  • 1/4 cup milk
  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
  • 2 teaspoons salt
  • 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 small green cabbage, shredded (about 6 cups)
  • 1 large carrot, shredded (about 1/2 cup)
  • 1/4 cup minced onion

    • Chef notes

    This coleslaw is the perfect complement to a piece of fried fish. I love the sweet and tangy bite of the dressing and how fresh the cabbage makes this salad taste.

    Technique tip: Make the dressing ahead of time then toss with vegetables 1 hour before serving.

    Swap option: This recipe also works with purple and savoy cabbage. You can omit the milk, if you like.

    Preparation

    In a large bowl, combine the mayonnaise, milk, sugar, vinegar, salt and pepper.

    Add the shredded cabbage, carrots and onion. Mix well to combine. Adjust to taste with salt and pepper. Serve chilled.

    Recipe Tags

    Soul FoodSouthernEasyEntertainingFourth of JulyPicnicSummerSide dishes

    Savory Garden Pancakes with Yogurt Herb Sauce