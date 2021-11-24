Ingredients
Chef notes
This recipe is flexible based upon whatever you may have at home in the pantry, working with a wide variety of vegetables to create a comforting creamed corn dish. Most importantly, it's packed with flavor.
Technique tips: For a bolder flavor, add the Parmesan rind at the same time you add the corn. Cooking the rind along with other ingredients will add an awesome depth of flavor to the dish. Slowly let your milk reduce so you get the most out of your aromatics.
Swap option: Fresh herbs can be substituted in place of mint. Fresh parsley or sage also work great in this recipe. Parmesan can also be swapped for any type of cheese you have in your fridge.
Preparation1.
Turn heat on to a low-medium then add your milk, 2 thyme sprigs, 1 lemon peel, bay leaf, Parmesan rind and whole black pepper to your pot. Reduce the corn stock by half for 15 minutes, strain out the solids and keep warm.2.
Open and strain canned corn.3.
In a separate pan, turn heat to medium, then drizzle enough oil to coat the pan.4.
Once your pan is hot, add corn, season with salt, add the picked leaves of the remaining thyme sprigs and let it cook for 5 minutes, then add a squeeze of lemon juice.5.
Turn your heat down and proceed by using a ladle to slowly pour your stock into the pan.6.
Add butter, 1 teaspoon lemon zest, the remaining Parmesan cheese and toss until all your ingredients are incorporated.7.
Garnish with mint and serve.