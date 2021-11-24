Chef notes

This recipe is flexible based upon whatever you may have at home in the pantry, working with a wide variety of vegetables to create a comforting creamed corn dish. Most importantly, it's packed with flavor.

Technique tips: For a bolder flavor, add the Parmesan rind at the same time you add the corn. Cooking the rind along with other ingredients will add an awesome depth of flavor to the dish. Slowly let your milk reduce so you get the most out of your aromatics.

Swap option: Fresh herbs can be substituted in place of mint. Fresh parsley or sage also work great in this recipe. Parmesan can also be swapped for any type of cheese you have in your fridge.