Crazy Rice

COOK TIME
10 mins
PREP TIME
20 mins
SERVINGS
2
RATE THIS RECIPE
(4)
Photo of rice with a fried egg on top
Courtesy Sunda New Asian
Billy Dec
Ingredients

Crazy Sauce
  • 1 ghost pepper, soaked in water to soften
  • 1 cup water
  • 2 tablespoons sambal oelek
  • 1/4 cup fish sauce
  • 1/2 cup sweet soy sauce
  • 2 tablespoons shrimp paste
    • Crazy Rice
  • 2 ounces canola oil, divided
  • 6 shrimp, peeled and deveined
  • 1 cup shredded leftover Chicken Inasal (recipe linked above)
  • 2 cups leftover white rice
  • 4 ounces Crazy Sauce (recipe above)
  • 2 eggs
  • salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
  • 6 slices cucumber

    • Chef notes

    This dish is a take on nasi goreng, an Indonesian style of fried rice that uses fish sauce, which delivers a great deal of umami to the dish. The great thing about this dish is that it can be enjoyed for breakfast, lunch or dinner. It's super versatile and a great way to use up leftover chicken and rice.

    Technique tip: Day old rice is the best for this. You want the rice to be as dry as possible, so it can crisp up and absorb the sauce.

    Swap option: You can use grains such as farro or brown rice for a healthier option. Adding vegetables would also work well with this dish.

    Preparation

    For the sauce:

    In a blender, add the ghost pepper and water; blend until smooth. Add the rest of the ingredients and set aside.

    For the crazy rice:

    1.

    Heat up a pan over medium heat. Add 1 ounce of the canola oil to the pan. Add shrimp and cook until you get a sear. Add chicken and rice mix until everything is incorporated.

    2.

    Pour crazy sauce over rice and mix until well-coated.

    3.

    In a separate pan, add oil and crack the eggs and cook until the whites are nice and crispy. Season with salt and pepper.

    4.

    To plate, add fried rice to two bowls, garnish with cucumbers and top with the crispy eggs.

    Crazy Rice

    Billy Dec cooks up classic Filipino dish: Chicken inasal

    May 24, 202104:50

    Recipe Tags

    IndonesianChickenComfort FoodDinnerEasyMake AheadQuickEntrées

