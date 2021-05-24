Chef notes

This dish is a take on nasi goreng, an Indonesian style of fried rice that uses fish sauce, which delivers a great deal of umami to the dish. The great thing about this dish is that it can be enjoyed for breakfast, lunch or dinner. It's super versatile and a great way to use up leftover chicken and rice.

Technique tip: Day old rice is the best for this. You want the rice to be as dry as possible, so it can crisp up and absorb the sauce.

Swap option: You can use grains such as farro or brown rice for a healthier option. Adding vegetables would also work well with this dish.