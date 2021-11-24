IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jenna Bush Hager gets a birthday surprise — yes, it does involve books

Cranberry-Orange Wine Glaze

COOK TIME
45 mins
PREP TIME
15 mins
SERVINGS
8
RATE THIS RECIPE
(1)
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Lazarus Lynch
COOK TIME
45 mins
PREP TIME
15 mins
SERVINGS
8
RATE THIS RECIPE
(1)

Ingredients

  • 12 ounces fresh or frozen cranberries
  • 2/3 cup white sugar
  • 2/3 cup dry red wine
  • 3 tablespoons maple syrup
  • 1 teaspoon freshly grated ginger
  • 1 teaspoon orange zest
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground allspice
  • fresh orange slices, to garnish

    • Chef notes

    I love this glaze. A great spin on cranberry sauce, It literally pairs well with any leftover meats you have in the fridge from Thanksgiving. Whether spread on turkey breast or a roast, it will give you that warm reminder of the night before.

    Swap options: Use dark red grapefruit or mandarin oranges.

    Preparation

    1.

    Combine cranberries, sugar, wine, syrup, ginger, orange zest, cinnamon, salt, nutmeg and allspice in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat.

    2.

    Cook, stirring occasionally, until berries start to pop, about 5 minutes. Press berries against the side of the pan with a wooden spoon and continue to cook until berries have broken down and the sauce thickens to a jam-like consistency, about 5 minutes more.

    3.

    Remove from heat and let cool for 30 minutes. Adjust consistency with water as needed. Serve immediately garnished with orange slices or place in an airtight container and store in the refrigerator. Can be served cold or reheated.

    Cranberry-Orange Wine Glaze

    3 top chefs offer last-minute Thanksgiving tips and tricks

    Nov. 24, 202104:58

    Recipe Tags

    ChristmasEasyEntertainingMake AheadThanksgivingDips and Spreads

    More Dips and SpreadsSee All

    Whipped Feta with Quick-Pickled Vegetables

    Thai Chili Jam (Nam Prik Pao)

    Valerie Bertinelli's Lemon Vinaigrette

    Valerie Bertinelli's Lemon Vinaigrette

    Joy Bauer's Pineapple-Avocado Salsa

    Joy Bauer's Pineapple-Avocado Salsa

    Natalie Morales' Easy Pesto

    Natalie Morales' Easy Pesto

    Sandra Lee's Creamy Guacamole

    Spinach, Artichoke and Fresh Herb Dip

    Seamus Mullen Sheet Pan Chicken + Tahini Dip + Fennel Salad

    Green Tahini Dip with Radishes and Celery

    Crab Dip Au Gratin

    Basque-Style Potato Cracklins with Idiazabal Cheese