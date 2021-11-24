I love this glaze. A great spin on cranberry sauce, It literally pairs well with any leftover meats you have in the fridge from Thanksgiving. Whether spread on turkey breast or a roast, it will give you that warm reminder of the night before.

Preparation

1.

Combine cranberries, sugar, wine, syrup, ginger, orange zest, cinnamon, salt, nutmeg and allspice in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat.

2.

Cook, stirring occasionally, until berries start to pop, about 5 minutes. Press berries against the side of the pan with a wooden spoon and continue to cook until berries have broken down and the sauce thickens to a jam-like consistency, about 5 minutes more.

3.

Remove from heat and let cool for 30 minutes. Adjust consistency with water as needed. Serve immediately garnished with orange slices or place in an airtight container and store in the refrigerator. Can be served cold or reheated.