IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Score up to 40% off MZ Wallace bags, ProFlowers and more Mother's Day gifts

Craig's Aunt Marg's Banana Pudding

PREP TIME
25 mins
SERVINGS
6-8
RATE THIS RECIPE
(47)
Courtesy Ryan Melvin
Betty Melvin
PREP TIME
25 mins
SERVINGS
6-8
RATE THIS RECIPE
(47)

Ingredients

  • 1 box instant banana cream pudding
  • 1 box instant vanilla pudding
  • 4 cups cold milk
  • 3/4 cup sour cream
  • 1 (8-ounce) tub frozen whipped topping, thawed
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 can cream cheese frosting
  • 2 boxes vanilla wafers
  • bananas, sliced

    • Chef notes

    The sour cream and cream cheese frosting are the secret ingredients that give this banana pudding its extra-special tanginess.

    Preparation

    1.

    Mix puddings together, gradually adding milk.

    2.

    Mix sour cream, whipped topping and vanilla extract into pudding, and add cream cheese frosting gradually, to taste. Make sure these ingredients are mixed well and smooth.

    3.

    In a bowl, put down a layer of vanilla wafers, then a layer of bananas, a layer of pudding mixture, another layer of vanilla wafers, another layer of bananas and another layer of pudding. You should end with the final layer of vanilla wafers.

    4.

    Refrigerate for at least 3 hours before serving.

    Craig's Aunt Marg's Banana Pudding

    Craig Melvin's mom shares her secret banana pudding recipe

    May 6, 202103:28

    Recipe Tags

    3rd Hour of TODAYComfort FoodEntertainingMake AheadPartyDesserts

    More DessertsSee All

    Strawberry Shortcake Caramel Snaps

    Chocolate Pots de Crème

    Strawberry and Vanilla Ice Cream Cookie Cake

    Lavender-Earl Grey Brown Butter Cookies

    Dylan Dreyer's Cream Cheese Cupcakes

    Joy Bauer's Chocolate-Peanut Butter Crunch Cups

    Dylan Dreyer's Chocolate Chip Cookies

    Dylan's Chocolate Chip Cookies

    Bolinhas Coconut Cookies

    Ultimate Rice Krispie Treats

    Christina Tosi's Cinnamon Butterscotch Cookies

    Christina Tosi's Cinnamon Butterscotch Cookies