The sour cream and cream cheese frosting are the secret ingredients that give this banana pudding its extra-special tanginess.

Preparation

1.

Mix puddings together, gradually adding milk.

2.

Mix sour cream, whipped topping and vanilla extract into pudding, and add cream cheese frosting gradually, to taste. Make sure these ingredients are mixed well and smooth.

3.

In a bowl, put down a layer of vanilla wafers, then a layer of bananas, a layer of pudding mixture, another layer of vanilla wafers, another layer of bananas and another layer of pudding. You should end with the final layer of vanilla wafers.

4.

Refrigerate for at least 3 hours before serving.