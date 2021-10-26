Technique tip: Try to maintain the oil's heat around 350 F to 375 F to ensure egg rolls cook evenly and maintain a crispy crust after frying.

I love this appetizer because it resonates with the past and present food cultures in my hometown of Baltimore. It's a street food that's inspired by Maryland's most famous dish, the crab cake, so it's easy to eat with your hands. I mastered the recipe in my grandma's kitchen while I was starting my catering business and while this version is often imitated, it's never duplicated.

Preparation

Make the Crab Cake Mixture:

1.

Pour crab meat into a mixing bowl, being careful not to break up the lumps.

2.

Add panko breadcrumbs and gently fold into crab meat.

3.

Add the mayo, Old Bay and blackening seasonings, Dijon mustard, Worcestershire, lemon juice and hot sauce.

4.

Gently mix to combine crab meat with the wet and dry seasonings, then chill before using.

Make the Warhead Sauce:

In a smaller bowl, combine all ingredients and mix until thoroughly combined. Set aside.

Make the the aioli:

In a separate smaller bowl, whisk together all ingredients until thoroughly combined. Set aside.

Make the Crab Cake Egg Rolls:

1.

In separate mixing bowl, whisk together the egg and water to make an egg wash.

2.

Add ½ cup of crab mixture to each egg roll wrapper.

3.

Sprinkle in a few pinches of shredded cheddar on top of crab mixture. You may skip the cheese if desired.

4.

Brush the edges of egg roll wrapper with the egg wash.

5.

Fold the sides together like an envelope and roll together (firmly, but not too tight) until the crab meat is fully covered by the wrapper.

6.

In a fryer or deep pan, preheat oil to 350 to 370 F.

7.

Fry egg rolls for 3 to 5 minutes or until golden brown.

8.

Remove egg rolls from oil and let drain on a paper towel.

9.

To serve, cut diagonally and drizzle warhead and aioli sauces across the egg rolls, or serve on the side as dipping sauces. Garnish with fresh parsley or greens and enjoy!