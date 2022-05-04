I mean, who doesn’t love a corned beef hash? You can top it with eggs or you can have it just as a side on its own, but it's always a great way to use leftover corned beef. If you don’t like it so spicy, you can cut down the cherry peppers or leave them out entirely. It’s spicy, it’s meaty, it’s delicious, and it reminds me of childhood.

Preparation

1.

Put the diced potatoes in a medium saucepan and fill with water to cover by an inch. Season with salt and taste the water; it should taste salty like the ocean. Bring the water to a boil over high heat and cook the potatoes until just cooked through, about 8 minutes. Drain the potatoes, spread them out on a baking sheet, and let them cool completely.

2.

Coat a large sauté pan with olive oil, add the onion, season with salt and bring to medium heat. Cook the onion until soft and very aromatic, 8 to 10 minutes.

3.

Crank up the heat to high, wait 30 seconds, and toss or stir quickly and let them brown again.

4.

Stir in the corned beef, peppers and juice. Taste to make sure it is delicious, and yes, it will be spicy. Season again if needed. Remove from the heat, toss in the parsley and serve.