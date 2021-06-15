IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Father’s Day is almost here! Get up to 40% off Sharper Image, Lands' End and more

Cornbread Sweet Potato Cobbler

COOK TIME
40 mins
PREP TIME
15 mins
SERVINGS
6-8
RATE THIS RECIPE
(1)
Courtesy Will Coleman
Will Coleman
COOK TIME
40 mins
PREP TIME
15 mins
SERVINGS
6-8
RATE THIS RECIPE
(1)

Ingredients

Cornbread Topping
  • 3/4 cup yellow cornmeal
  • 3/4 cup flour
  • 1 tablespoon baking powder
  • 1/4 cup packed light brown sugar
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 4 tablespoons melted brown butter
  • 1 egg
  • 1 cup buttermilk
    • Filling
  • 2 medium sweet potatoes, chopped into 1/2-inch cubes (about 4 cups)
  • 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided
  • 6 dark plums, cored and chopped (about 3 cups)
  • 2 cups blackberries
  • 1 lemon, zested and juiced
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/4 teaspoon grated nutmeg
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 cup packed light brown sugar
  • 1/2 cup pure maple syrup
  • 1 tablespoon turbinado sugar
    • Optional Toppings
  • ice cream
  • whipped cream
  • fresh mint

    • Chef notes

    Cornbread and sweet potatoes were two things that could consistently be found at my dinner table growing up. These two dishes were a crucial staple on the plates of my ancestors — and this dish reimagines them by combining them. This cobbler begins with a handful of warm spices, maple syrup, sweet potatoes, plums and blackberries. But, unlike my grandmother's cobbler, this one's topping is made from a few scoops of cornbread. So, using a cast-iron skillet or Dutch oven for this summer-ready dessert not only allows for a beautiful presentation but also lets you bake it directly in the pan, making for fewer dishes.

    Preparation

    For the cornbread topping:

    In a large bowl, lightly mix the cornmeal, flour, baking powder, brown sugar, salt, cinnamon, vanilla extract, brown butter, egg and buttermilk, until smooth.

    For the cobbler:

    1.

    Preheat the oven to 375 F.

    2.

    Fill a large pot halfway with water and place it onto the stove to boil. Add in the sweet potatoes and cook for 5-8 minutes or until fork-tender. Drain the cooked sweet potatoes and set them aside.

    3.

    Place a large ovenproof pan with 2 tablespoons of butter onto the stove over medium heat. Add in the cooked sweet potatoes, plums, blackberries, lemon zest and juice, cinnamon, nutmeg, vanilla extract, brown sugar and maple syrup. Once the fruit begins to simmer, cook for an additional 5 minutes.

    4.

    Pour the cornbread batter on top of the fruit, then scatter on the remaining butter and turbinado sugar. Place into the oven and bake for 25 minutes.

    To serve:

    Once finished baking, let cool for 15-20 minutes. Serve in individual bowls and top with ice cream, whipped cream, and fresh mint, if using.

    Cornbread Sweet Potato Cobbler

    Recipe Tags

    AmericanSoul FoodSouthernComfort FoodEntertainingSummerSide dishes

    More Side dishesSee All

    Dylan's Grandmother's Tuna Noodle Salad

    Mango-Cashew Coleslaw

    Pickled Leftover Roasted Beets

    Broccoli and Green Apple Slaw with Spicy Buttermilk Ranch

    Garden Focaccia

    Asparagus tart

    Valerie Bertinelli's Asparagus, Herb and Goat Cheese Tart

    Internet-Famous Crispy Potatoes

    Internet-Famous Crispy Potatoes

    The Zakarian Family's Fragrant Rice Pilaf

    Sweet Corn Relish

    Sweet Summer Corn Relish

    Give this morning staple a savory spin with superfoods and an herb yogurt sauce.

    Savory Garden Pancakes with Yogurt Herb Sauce