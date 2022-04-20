Ingredients
- 12 tablespoons (1½ sticks) unsalted butter, softened, plus more for greasing
- 2⅓ cups all-purpose flour
- 1 cup fine cornmeal
- 4½ teaspoons baking powder
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 3 large eggs, room temperature
- 1⅔ cups milk
- 1 cup sugar
Chef notes
Cornbread should be a staple for any cook. It's a dish you'll make many times in your life as a main dish on its own or a perfect side to many a barbecue lunch.
Technique tip: For tender cornbread, do not over-mix the batter.
Swap option: Use white cornmeal instead of yellow.
Preparation1.
Preheat the oven to 400 F and grease a 9- by 13-inch nonstick baking pan with butter.2.
In a large bowl, whisk the flour, cornmeal, baking powder and salt until well-combined; set aside.3.
In a 4-cup measure, whisk the eggs until smooth.4.
Add the milk and whisk to combine; set aside.5.
In a large bowl, using a hand mixer, cream the butter and sugar until light.6.
Add 1/3 of the dry ingredients to the butter mixture and mix until almost combined.7.
Add half the wet ingredients and mix until barely combined.8.
Repeat, alternating between dry and wet ingredients, mixing until just combined after the last addition; do not over-mix.9.
Pour the batter into the prepared pan and bake until a toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean, for 22 to 27 minutes.10.
Cut into squares; serve warm.