Get a jump on your morning with this low sugar overnight oats recipe that combines slow burning oats with a kick of caffeine.

Preparation

1.

Place oats, flax seeds, cinnamon and salt in a large bowl. Transfer ½ cup of mixture into each of 5 lidded jars.

2.

Combine milk and cold brew in a liquid measuring up. Pour ½ cup of the mixture over the oats in each jar.

3.

Add 2 teaspoons chocolate chips to each jar and gently stir in 1 tablespoon of peanut butter.

4.

Place lids on jars and refrigerate for 3 hours or overnight. Add a little maple syrup or honey, if desired. Stir and enjoy!

Recipe from Smoothies & Juices: Prevention Healing Kitchen: 100+ Delicious Recipes for Optimal Wellness. Published by Hearst Home, 2020) by Frances Largeman-Roth, RDN.

