IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Score exclusive deals up to 40% off bestselling gifts for Mother's Day

Cold Brew Overnight Oats

PREP TIME
10 mins
SERVINGS
5
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)
Courtesy Frances Largeman-Roth
Frances Largeman-Roth, RDN
PREP TIME
10 mins
SERVINGS
5
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)

Ingredients

  • 2 cups rolled oats
  • 1/2 cup flax seeds
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1 pinch sea salt
  • 1 cup cold brew coffee (not concentrate)
  • 1 cup unsweetened almond, coconut or oat milk
  • 10 teaspoons mini semi-sweet chocolate chips
  • 5 tablespoons peanut butter

    • Chef notes

    Get a jump on your morning with this low sugar overnight oats recipe that combines slow burning oats with a kick of caffeine.

    Preparation

    1.

    Place oats, flax seeds, cinnamon and salt in a large bowl. Transfer ½ cup of mixture into each of 5 lidded jars.

    2.

    Combine milk and cold brew in a liquid measuring up. Pour ½ cup of the mixture over the oats in each jar.

    3.

    Add 2 teaspoons chocolate chips to each jar and gently stir in 1 tablespoon of peanut butter.

    4.

    Place lids on jars and refrigerate for 3 hours or overnight. Add a little maple syrup or honey, if desired. Stir and enjoy!

    Recipe from Smoothies & Juices: Prevention Healing Kitchen: 100+ Delicious Recipes for Optimal Wellness. Published by Hearst Home, 2020) by Frances Largeman-Roth, RDN.

    TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY.

    Cold Brew Overnight Oats

    Recipe Tags

    EasyHealthyMake AheadNo-cookQuickBreakfast

    More BreakfastSee All

    PB & Berry Breakfast Bowl

    Carrot Cake Baked Oats

    Veggie Quiche with Hash-Brown Crust

    Asparagus Tart

    Baked Oats

    Tsion's Shakshuka

    Photo of granola

    Brain-Boosting Granola

    Tahini Swirl Banana Bread

    Banana Bread French Toast

    Natalie Morales' Sweet and Savory Crepes

    Natalie Morales' Sweet and Savory Crepes